Tulane Football Has Monster Weekend on Recruiting Trail With Multiple Commitments

Tulane continues to build on their future success after signing four top tier athletes in less than 24 hours.

Maddy Dickens

Dec 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tulane Green Wave safety Kevin Adams III (23) celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Dec 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tulane Green Wave safety Kevin Adams III (23) celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Tulane is looking to build on a very respectable season from 2024.

The Green Wave finished their year at 9-5 with an impressive 7-1 conference record.

Overall they had a good season, but they lost 33-8 to the Florida Gators in their bowl game which was a disappointing end to their year. With their sights set on getting back to the top of the conference, it was a huge weekend on the recruiting trail for the Green Wave. stated on social media. 

Four -star wide receiver Trez Davis along with Jordyn Crites, Noah Abebe and Colby Simpson (all three-stars) have committed to Tulane.

Davis is staying close to home.

He is a stud out of West Monroe who excels at multiple sports. After his junior season he ended up with nearly 1,000 receiving yards and an additional eight touchdowns

A strong tight end goes well with a top wide receiver, and Simpson is just that.

He comes from California and is an intriguing prospect at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. He seems like he is another future playmaker for the offense. 

Abebe impacts the offense on the line. He had offers from respected programs like Houston and Colorado State. After a great visit at Tulane, he is set to be a Green Wave once he finishes high school.

The lone defensive player whom committed this weekend was Crites.

At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, the defensive lineman turned down some notable Big 12 programs like TCU and Baylor. 

With the way Tulane is recruiting, it would be hard to believe that they won't position themselves to be powerhouses in the American Athletic Conference for years to come.

