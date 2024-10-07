Tulane Green Wave Provide Encouraging Update for Key Player Injured vs. UAB
There was a lot to like for the Tulane Green Wave in their Week 6 victory over the UAB Blazers.
They went on the road to Protective Stadium and destroyed their American Athletic Conference foes 71-20. It moves their record to 2-0 in AAC play and 4-2 overall as projections are looking great for the Green Wave.
Tulane will be heading into a bye in Week 7 before hosting the Rice Owls on October 19th. Unfortunately, they could be without a key offensive contributor for that game.
Tight end Alex Bauman suffered what looked to be a scary injury in the second quarter against UAB over the weekend. He had to be carted off the field following a tackle that led to him remaining on the ground for several minutes.
Given the scene, it is understandable why people would assume the worst right off the bat. Any time a player needs to be carted off the field, it normally isn’t a positive outcome.
But, in an update shared by head coach Jon Sumrall, the injury to their talented tight end may not be as bad as originally believed.
“It looked really bad live to me,” he said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “I was extremely concerned, but X-rays showed no fracture. It might be like a sprain and potentially a low-ankle sprain, not a high, and maybe an MCL (injury). We’re not really sure yet. We’ll have to find out more tomorrow, but they did imaging for (tibula/fibula), ankle, foot, knee, all of it at halftime.
"It might be a week (out of action). It might be two. I don’t know yet if he is going to be available for Rice, but it doesn’t look as serious as what I initially thought.”
The bye week could not be coming at a better time. While the Green Wave would assuredly like to keep the positive momentum going and get back out there as soon as possible, it will provide Bauman an extra week of rest, potentially allowing him to get in the lineup against Rice.
Upon review of the play on the sidelines, Sumrall was revealed to see that the injury was not as devastating as it could have been.
“I was worried his foot was in the ground and it had one of those nasty turns,” Sumrall said. “The nice thing now is we have these iPads where we can look at it during the game, and you could see his foot wasn’t in the ground. His cleat came out, and that kind of saved him.”
Had Bauman’s cleat remained in the ground and he got twisted up on, the outcome could have been devastating. It is still disappointing that he got hurt, but at least he looks to have escaped any serious damage.
He is currently tied for fourth on the team with nine receptions and 120 receiving yards. His three receiving touchdowns are tied for the most with Yulkeith Brown.