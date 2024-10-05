Tulane Green Wave Crush UAB Blazers in 71-20 Rout
The Tulane Green Wave continued their early domination in conference play as they cruised to a 71-13 victory over the UAB Blazers on Saturday afternoon.
All three phases of the game shined with big plays of their own. The Green Wave got ahead early and the Blazers just had no answers.
Darian Mensah barely had to break a sweat in this one as he was 12-for-15 through the air for 134 yards for a touchdown.
Ty Thompson even got into the action through the air with a 22-yard passing touchdown of his own. His unique role in the Tulane offense has continued to be fruitful as he ran in for another score as well.
Yulkeith Brown was the the beneficiary of both passing touchdowns in this one as he had a two-score day with four catches for a total of 60 yards.
It wasn't all pretty in the passing game, though, as junior tight end Alex Bauman suffered a scary injury that saw him leave the game in an ambulance. Bauman was able to walk into the ambulance under his own power, so that's a good sign. The full extent of the injury is not yet known.
Back to the positives on offense, Makhi Hughes had another big day with 15 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He's already matched his total from last season in just six games.
On the defensive side of things, the Green Wave made it a rough first start for Blazers backup Jalen Kitna. His numbers were inflated by some late big drives against backups, but he still threw three interceptions and was never really able to get into a groove until it was too late.
The most fun of those three interceptions came when defensive lineman Elijah Champaigne had a heads up pick off of a deflection.
Micah Robinson had the busiest day of any Tulane defender, picking up eight tackles with a breakup and a tackle for a loss.
Patrick Jenkins, Kameron Hamilton and Matthew Fobbs-White all three came up with sacks on the day.
Redshirt freshman defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant continued his dynamic presence with his third touchdown of the season. This time it was his second kick return for a touchdown in three games, making his name known as one of the country's best kick returners.
A 2-0 start in conference play is a perfect beginning to Jon Sumrall's tenure in New Orleans.