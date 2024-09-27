Tulane Green Wave Reveals Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule
The Tulane Green Wave men's basketball team completed its 2024-25 schedule on Thursday when they learned their 18-game American Athletic Conference schedule, which was released by the league for all teams.
Tulane had previously released its non-conference schedule and knew its conference opponents. But the Green Wave now knows the arrangement of those games.
The Green Wave will open AAC play on the road with a trip to Charlotte on Dec. 31. Following that, Tulane will open the home portion of its schedule against UTSA on Jan. 4 at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
Tulane’s next three games might be their toughest in conference action, as all opponents made postseason play. The Green Wave travels to UAB on Jan. 7. The Blazers played in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
The Green Wave’s next two games are at home against USF on Jan. 11 and FAU on Jan. 15. The Bulls reached the second round of the NIT a season ago while the Owls made their second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.
The Green Wave will play 18 league games, wrapping up the season at home against UAB on March 9.
After the regular season, the AAC Tournament returns to Fort Worth, Texas, and will take place at Dickies Arena from March 12-16.
Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.
Tulane will attend two non-conference tournaments or neutral site events. The Green Wave will play in the Cancun Classic from Nov. 26-27. Tulane will also play Florida State on Dec. 14 in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Fla.
The Green Wave went 14-17 overall and 5-13 in AAC action a season ago. Tulane lost to North Texas, 81-71, in the second round of the AAC Tournament, which was its first game of the event.
Ron Hunter returns to lead the Green Wave for his fifth season as head coach. The former IUPUI and Georgia State head coach has a 515-388 career record and a 70-74 with the Green Wave. Tulane’s only winning season under Hunter was its 20-11 campaign in 2022-23.
Tulane Men’s Basketball 2024-25 Schedule
(all times central; home games in bold)
Oct. 25 vs. Spring Hill College (Ala.), 6:30 p.m. (exhibition)
Nov. 4 vs. Louisiana Christian University, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 vs. ULM, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Alcorn State, 6:30 p.m.
Nov 15 at Furman, TBD
Nov. 19 vs. Bethune-Cookman@, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans@, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 vs. Wyoming@, 5 p.m.
Nov. 27 vs. Belmont or LMU, TBD
Dec. 2 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 7 at George Mason, TBD
Dec. 10 vs. Southern Miss, TBD
Dec. 14 vs. Florida State#, TBD
Dec. 20 vs. Dillard, TBD
Dec. 31 at Charlotte*, TBD
Jan. 4 vs. UTSA*, TBD
Jan. 7 at UAB*, TBD
Jan. 11 vs. USF*, TBD
Jan. 15 vs. FAU*, TBD
Jan. 19 at Temple*, TBD
Jan 25 at Rice*, TBD
Jan. 30 vs. Memphis*, TBD
Feb. 2 vs. Tulsa*, TBD
Feb. 5 at UTSA*, TBD
Feb. 8 at North Texas*, TBD
Feb. 15 vs. Rice*, TBD
Feb. 19 vs. East Carolina*, TBD
Feb. 23 at Wichita State*, TBD
Feb. 26 vs. Charlotte*, TBD
March 1 at Tulsa*, TBD
March 6 at East Carolina, TBD
March 9 vs. UAB*, TBA
March 12-16 American Athletic Conference Championship-$
All home games at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse; *-American Athletic Conference games; @-Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico; #- AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, Sunrise, Fla.; $- American Athletic Conference tournament, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas