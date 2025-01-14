Tulane Green Wave Running Back Signs With Conference Rival Out of Transfer Portal
As is the case for numerous college football teams, the Tulane Green Wave running back room will look a lot different next season, as a departing player lands with an American Athletic Conference opponent out of the transfer portal.
Shaadie Clayton-Johnson announced his commitment to the North Texas Mean Green in a joint post with the program, marking the third loss for the Tulane football team at the position.
He follows former teammates Makhi Hughes with the Oregon Ducks and Trey Cornist with the Central Michigan Chippewas but is the first player in the portal to sign with a team in the conference.
Clayton-Johnson was the fourth-leading rusher for the Green Wave in a talented room behind Hughes, Arnold Barnes, and Ty Thompson, but his 6.7 yards per carry bested all three.
He finished three seasons at Tulane with 710 rushing yards on 132 carries and three rushing touchdowns.
Clayton-Johnson had 34 carries for 227 yards and one rushing touchdown, along with eight receptions for 57 yards in the 2024 season. Former quarterback Darian Mensah often used Clayton-Johnson as a safety valve with pass-catching skills that could've seen him line up in the slot if needed.
While he began the year as the starting kick returner, an injury led to Rayshawn Pleasant emerging as a top return specialist in college football.
Last year, Hughes was responsible for 55% of the team's rush attempts, which resulted in Clayton-Johnson being pushed down a crowded depth chart. However, he provided a refreshing alternative to the aggressive running style of Hughes and Barnes. A current running back for the Green Wave that possesses similar fluidity is redshirt freshman Jamari McClure.
McClure and Barnes are the returning backs, and it offers a more intriguing backfield with contrast and versatility in style and pace. They'll be joined by incoming transfers Maurice Turner from the Louisville Cardinals, who possesses receiving skills as a former wide receiver recruit in high school, and Zuberi Mobley from the FAU Owls.
Clayton-Johnson joins a program that finished ninth in the AAC in the 2024 season with a 6-7 overall record and 3-5 in conference play. However, Tulane beat North Texas by a one-score margin when they faced the surging team that was 5-2 coming off a close loss to the Memphis Tigers.
The teams will not play each other in the 2025 season.
The Green Wave finished third in the conference in rushing offense behind the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. While the Mean Green lead the AAC in passing offense, they finished ninth in rushing, likely making Clayton-Johnson a welcome addition to their roster.
Tulane not only signed depth to replace the losses in the room, but more importantly, they've shored up in the trenches with five offensive linemen signed out of the transfer portal. The run blocking will make the difference for the offense as they head into the 2025 season.