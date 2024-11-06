Tulane Green Wave Sees Big Climb Ahead to College Football Playoff Berth
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its first Top 25 rankings on Tuesday and, as many expected, the Tulane Green Wave wasn’t included in the ranking.
But, the Green Wave (7-2, 5-0 in American) did get a glimpse of what the climb looks like to reach the CFP.
For the first time, the CFP will feature a 12-team playoff. The four-highest ranked conference champions — most likely the ACC, the Big Ten, the Big 12 and the SEC — will claim the top four seeds and a first-round bye in the playoff.
Then, the highest-ranked conference champion from the Group of 5 conferences (American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt) will get an at-large berth in the expanded 12-team CFP. The remaining spots will be filled by at-large teams, most likely from the four power conferences.
Tulane is competing for that Group of 5 spot and the Green Wave must win the American and be the highest-ranked champion of the five conferences. As of now, two hurdles are ahead — but only one the Green Wave can, potentially, do something about.
As in the Associated Press Top 25, the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the CFP rankings was Boise State, which was ranked No. 12 (the Broncos were No. 12 in this week’s AP poll). The Broncos’ only loss is to No. 1 Oregon and their quest for the Mountain West title is buoyed by running back Ashton Jeanty, who has emerged as one of the nation’s leading Heisman Trophy candidates.
The Broncos have four conference games left — Nevada, San Jose State, Wyoming and Oregon State. Entering this weekend San Jose State is the only one of the four remaining opponents that are better than .500.
The other Group of 5 team in the Top 25 is Army West Point, which is undefeated in its first year as a member of the American. The Black Knights were ranked No. 25 in the CFP and No. 18 in the AP Top 25.
Army has four games left, but only two in American action. The Black Knights have North Texas, Notre Dame, UTSA and Navy left. But, the Navy game will be after the AAC title game. If Army beats UNT and UTSA, the Black Knights will play in the AAC title game, regardless of what they do against Notre Dame and Navy.
Tulane has three games remaining against Temple, Navy and Memphis. Should the Green Wave win all three, they’ll play in the AAC title game. Win that game, and the Green Wave will need help from a loss by Boise State.
But, at least Tulane knows what the climb looks like now.