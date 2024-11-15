Tulane Green Wave Set For Toughest Challenge In Weeks Against Navy Run Game
The Tulane Green Wave have seemingly slept walk their way into victories for the past six weeks, but a stellar Navy Midshipmen rushing attack will look to make things tough on them once again.
As much acclaim as the Green Wave offense has gotten over the past few weeks, rightfully so, the defense has also played a large part in that.
During their seven game winning streak, opponents have been held to 10 points or less four times. The games have also been decided by more than one possession five times.
In previewing the game, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman project that Tulane will have a tougher go of things this weekend against the Midshipmen.
"As is the case with all of the service academies, Navy’s run game is the lifeblood of its offense," said the writers. "The Midshipmen average 2.7 yards yards before contact per attempt, fifth in the FBS. While Navy’s run-blocking is very good (15th in FBS), most of that is due to defenders having to hesitate to simply figure out who has the football. While the Green Wave's pass defense has been very strong, the same cannot be said for its run defense. Tulane allows 5.4 yards per carry, just 104th among FBS schools. A total of 1.9 of those yards come before contact, which stands 96th in that same group."
Both of the teams that the Green Wave have lost to this season have had mobile quarterbacks that gashed the defense in big moments. That certainly does not bring a ton of confidence in for the group.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson picked up 40 yards on eight carries. Oklahoma Sooners' Jackson Arnold was even more deadly, gaining 97 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns.
Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath is dealing with a thumb injury, but seems likely to play through it. While it may impact his passing, he should be able to run the ball fine.
Horvath was a Heisman candidate at one point this season, but that talk has slowed now that Navy has two losses. The junior has still had an impressive season on the ground with 870 yards nad 13 touchdowns. He is averaging an impressive 6.8 yards per carry.
What makes them so dangerous, though, is that they have a handful of guys that can hurt defenses on any given play and it is hard to tell who the ball is going to.
Five rushers have at least 200 yards this season and only one of them averages under five yards per carry.
This will be a long day for the Tulane run defense.