Tulane Green Wave Star Defender Makes Huge Play in Reese's Senior Bowl

This Tulane Green Wave defensive back made a big play in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl at a new position.

Maddy Hudak

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tulane Green Wave defender Caleb Ransaw made the most of his opportunity in Mobile, Ala., at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl and his decision to opt into the game.

Ransaw played nickel or slot corner, known as spear at Tulane, but had a position switch at one of the most important showcases in college football.

It's one known for pushing players to reach potential they perhaps hadn't realized, often designating them at different roles than their entire college careers.

Ransaw spent the week of practice at the Senior Bowl playing safety and had a strong outing through what's often the most valuable part of the invite.

Many players that excel in the practices will opt out of the game itself played that Saturday out of fears of injury or having a strong enough showing to raise their draft stock and not risk chancing that.

It depletes the rosters for game day, one that is already a difficult maze for players to navigate. They're playing with teammates who they've only practiced with for one week, often with multiple rotations throughout the contest.

The coverage and pass rush are limited and truncated. For instance, the Senior Bowl game prohibits secondary blitzing.

That was a trait Ransaw highlighted in his snaps in the box for the Green Wave last year. However, it was at a different position than he played Saturday in Mobile.

Ransaw's decision to stay and see the full week off was rewarded when he made a key interception in the red zone that he ran back for considerable yardage.

His teammates and coaches immediately embraced Ransaw. It was a valuable moment that will be remembered by NFL scouts, coaches, and front offices in attendance.

The play highlighted strong position traits; more importantly, it illustrated his coachability.

Last year at the Shrine Bowl, Jarius Monroe, a rookie for the New York Jets, switched from playing boundary cornerback at Tulane to safety. He made a game-ending interception as the defensive MVP.

Earlier in the week of practices, Ransaw talked about his speed, which he demonstrated in his pick. He was playing middle-of-field (MOF) coverage at safety, something he didn't have much experience with at all.

Scouts were at practice regularly for Tulane football last year, and they were often there to evaluate Ransaw. A lot of defensive backs in college will spend four years at one position only to be immediately moved elsewhere in the pre-draft process.

It can be as much of a mental switch as anything else, and attitude matters. Should a player embrace a new role and shine, it makes their draft stock rise just that much more, as Ransaw did in his impressive interception in the Senior Bowl.

Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

