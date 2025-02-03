Tulane Green Wave Star Defender Makes Huge Play in Reese's Senior Bowl
Tulane Green Wave defender Caleb Ransaw made the most of his opportunity in Mobile, Ala., at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl and his decision to opt into the game.
Ransaw played nickel or slot corner, known as spear at Tulane, but had a position switch at one of the most important showcases in college football.
It's one known for pushing players to reach potential they perhaps hadn't realized, often designating them at different roles than their entire college careers.
Ransaw spent the week of practice at the Senior Bowl playing safety and had a strong outing through what's often the most valuable part of the invite.
Many players that excel in the practices will opt out of the game itself played that Saturday out of fears of injury or having a strong enough showing to raise their draft stock and not risk chancing that.
It depletes the rosters for game day, one that is already a difficult maze for players to navigate. They're playing with teammates who they've only practiced with for one week, often with multiple rotations throughout the contest.
The coverage and pass rush are limited and truncated. For instance, the Senior Bowl game prohibits secondary blitzing.
That was a trait Ransaw highlighted in his snaps in the box for the Green Wave last year. However, it was at a different position than he played Saturday in Mobile.
Ransaw's decision to stay and see the full week off was rewarded when he made a key interception in the red zone that he ran back for considerable yardage.
His teammates and coaches immediately embraced Ransaw. It was a valuable moment that will be remembered by NFL scouts, coaches, and front offices in attendance.
The play highlighted strong position traits; more importantly, it illustrated his coachability.
Last year at the Shrine Bowl, Jarius Monroe, a rookie for the New York Jets, switched from playing boundary cornerback at Tulane to safety. He made a game-ending interception as the defensive MVP.
Earlier in the week of practices, Ransaw talked about his speed, which he demonstrated in his pick. He was playing middle-of-field (MOF) coverage at safety, something he didn't have much experience with at all.
Scouts were at practice regularly for Tulane football last year, and they were often there to evaluate Ransaw. A lot of defensive backs in college will spend four years at one position only to be immediately moved elsewhere in the pre-draft process.
It can be as much of a mental switch as anything else, and attitude matters. Should a player embrace a new role and shine, it makes their draft stock rise just that much more, as Ransaw did in his impressive interception in the Senior Bowl.