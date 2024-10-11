Tulane Green Wave Team Focus Tested by Lack of Urgency in Bye Week
The Tulane Green Wave have faced various challenges in their first season under Jon Sumrall, and their latest is one of mental fortitude through the team’s bye week.
Momentum is a real but unquantifiable phenomenon. It's something the Green Wave have garnered through their dominant start in conference play; the challenge is retaining that same urgency without an opponent on the schedule this weekend.
Their first hurdle as a team was finding a starting quarterback, followed by a lot of question marks on both sides of the ball. Darian Mensah solved a lot of problems and pains as the defensive side settled in. An unwavering force of rotating playmakers for the Green Wave ultimately overcame the complete absence of a pass rush to start the season.
The team has proven its ability to fight in tough environments, bounce back after harsh losses, and clean up mental mistakes. Despite committing seven penalties against UAB, the team didn't feel as burdened by them as they had in previous weeks.
This week provided a new test for a tested team. The attendance of scouts from 10 NFL teams at Thursday’s practice is a tangible example of the importance of not resting on their laurels. Sumrall spoke on Tuesday about the importance of bettering themselves during downtime.
“We're halfway through the regular season with six games left, so a lot of improvement on our end is needed this week to take the steps forward to have the type of year we want to have. There's a lot of work to be done. We're not anywhere near a finished product, and we have not arrived. We have a lot to improve upon.”
The week began with a high level of intensity, with minimal deviation from the schedule except for the team's Monday off. It's a crucial time for self-evaluation, a concept Sumrall emphasized during his training camp, where he conducted periodic assessments of his team. It’s an opportunity for guys who have made some breakthroughs to command more attention.
It's an important preparation opportunity for the upcoming games on the schedule. Tulane faces Navy on Nov. 11 and hasn’t played a service academy since the 2020 season. It’s a style of football that requires proper diligence to both defend and attack against.
It's a critical test of leadership for what Sumrall aims to be a player-led team. For a coach who uses Nerf balls on the scout team to not waste critical reps due to bad snapping, every moment counts this week. When the spotlight is off, teams learn who they are. If the Green Wave aspire to be contenders, they must reflect this urgency in their mental focus during their bye week.