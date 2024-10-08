Tulane Green Wave Unveils Game Time for Showdown With Rice Owls
The Tulane Green Wave are getting a much-needed bye week, but the wheels of television scheduling continue as they learned when they’ll be playing next week.
The Green Wave (4-2, 2-0 in American) will host the Rice Owls next Saturday and kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Times-Picayune were among the outlets reporting the game time.
Last week’s 71-20 blowout of UAB was also broadcast on ESPN+.
As a result of that win, Green Wave defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant was named the American Athletic Conference special teams player of the week. He scored his third touchdown of the season, his second on a kickoff return. Pleasant was named a defensive player of the week in the Green Wave’s season opener after he returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown.
There were other great performances in that contest. Quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 134 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Yulkeith Brown caught two touchdown passes. Running back Makhi Hughes rushed for 119 and two touchdowns. The Green Wave forced three interceptions and three different defenders had at least one sack.
Tulane is riding a two-game winning streak in conference play after a 2-2 slate in non-conference, with its two losses coming to power conference teams.
In spite of the victory and the blowout, the Green Wave did not receive a single vote in the AP Top 25 poll. They did receive two points in the coaches poll, which means they still have work to do to impress voters and the College Football Playoff committee when it comes to trying to claim the CFP berth given to the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion.
After the Rice game, the Green Wave face a couple of critical tests on the road. First, on Oct. 26, Tulane heads to North Texas, which is already 4-1 and has a 1-0 record in league action entering this weekend’s contest. Then, the Green Wave had to prepare for Charlotte on a quick turnaround for a Halloween showdown with the 49ers, a team that is .500 so far this season.
The season — and a berth in the American championship game — may hinge on the Green Wave’s final two games. Tulane travels to Navy on Nov. 16 and Midshipmen are undefeated so far this season. The finale is against Memphis, which was the preseason favorite to win the league but has already absorbed a league loss.