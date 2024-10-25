Tulane Green Wave vs. North Texas Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
The Tulane Green Wave begins a five-day sprint through two American Athletic Conference road games when they travel to the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2 at DATCU Stadium.
The Green Wave (5-2, 3-0 in AAC) are on a run, having won four straight games and remain one of three undefeated teams in league action. Right now, Tulane controls its own destiny in an effort to reach the AAC title game for the third straight year.
The Mean Green (5-2, 2-1) was undefeated until a loss to Memphis on Saturday. But North Texas can still play its way into the title game, but it can’t really afford another loss.
So, the stakes are high for both teams.
This could be a high-scoring game. Tulane has averaged 45.2 points during their four-game winning streak. The Mean Green, which runs the Air Raid offense, is averaging 41.2 points per game.
Here are the predictions for the game from the Tulane Green Wave On SI staff.
Zac Blackerby, Staff Writer
Tulane 34, North Texas 23
I’m calling it now — this should be a big-time game for Tulane running back Mahki Hughes. I think he cruises into triple digits on the ground and the defense does enough to slow down North Texas.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Tulane 42, North Texas 38
Been wrestling with this all week. This has all the makings of a shootout, even though Tulane’s defense has been spot-on the past three weeks. The Air Raid can do weird things to defenses, honestly. But Tulane also has the firepower to keep up, it’s just going to look different for them. I envision the Green Wave leaning on Hughes, but more as a receiver out of the backfield than as a rusher. If Tulane wins this game, it will look nothing like any of their other wins this year.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Tulane 45, North Texas 35
This is going to be quite an offensive display. Both teams are near the Top 10 in the country in points per game on the season, and I see it being no different this Saturday. The deciding factor will be the Green Wave’s defense. North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris has thrown eight interceptions already this year. Tulane is bound to win the turnover margin, which will be enough for them to pick up their fifth straight win and become bowl-eligible for the third season in a row.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
Tulane 38, North Texas 31
This is the biggest game of the year for the Green Wave, even more so than the two Top 25 matchups that they lost. They get another chance to show up in a big game and the offense should answer the call given how they are performing right now. The Mean Green are prone to a shootout and Tulane's defense should be able to provide the stop needed to win the game.