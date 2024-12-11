Tulane Green Wave Will Host Potential Darian Mensah Replacement For Visit
The Tulane Green Wave have an unexpectedly huge void in their lineup they are going to have to fill this offseason.
Starting quarterback Darian Mensah, who had an incredible redshirt freshman season, put his name into the transfer portal and became the No. 1 ranked player by many outlets in the portal.
While that didn’t necessarily mean he was going to leave, it didn’t take long for him to come to a decision.
He will now be heading to a power conference school as he committed to the Duke Blue Devils.
Tulane had to know that schools would come calling after the stellar performance he had. He completed 65.9% of his passes for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions with a 166.7 passer rating.
Replacing that kind of production will certainly not be easy. But, Jon Sumrall and his staff proved they can develop players at the position, which will be intriguing to potential transfer options.
Now in search of a starting quarterback, the process has begun for the Green Wave to replace Mensah.
They already have one meeting set up, as they will be hosting Ethan Hampton later this month for a visit, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
The Northern Illinois product is also drawing interest from ACC and Big 12 teams, so Tulane will face some competition for his commitment.
In 11 games in 2024, Hampton completed 58.3% of his passes for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. He added 159 yards on the ground with another two scores.
Hampton was also part of arguably the biggest upset of the college football season when he led the Huskies into Notre Dame Stadium and defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 19-10.
He threw for 198 yards and one touchdown in the game, adding 21 yards on the ground and a punt for 41 yards.
Expect the Green Wave to be active in the transfer portal looking to find options to compete for the starting quarterback job.
Veteran Kai Horton has also put his name into the portal, leaving only Ty Thompson as a quarterback from this past season currently on the roster.