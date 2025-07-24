Tulane Green Wave Women's Basketball Must Address Void Behind Three-Point Line
Last season, Tulane Women's basketball had five players averaging double-digit points per game. While the Wave lost three of those players, the loss of Victoria Keenan brings a challenging predicament.
Keenan averaged 10.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, but her greatest contribution was her remarkable 42.9 percent shooting from behind the three-point line. Not only did Keenan hit a high percentage when shooting the three-ball, but she also hit a high volume. Keenan hit a team-leading 81 threes, averaging 2.7 three-point makes per game.
While the Green Wave returns and brings in plenty of talent, no one on the roster shot above 33 percent from three last season. Tulane does not have to rely on the three-ball, but forcing opposing teams to respect them on the perimeter can open up driving lines and the paint. Keenan brought that respect.
So, for the Green Wave to elevate their performance, they need at least one player to shoot the three-ball at an efficient rate. Tulane would, at the very least, benefit from maintaining or increasing its 32.8 rate from last year.
Three players for the Wave are the primary candidates to emerge as impressive three-point shooters. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns transfer Tamiah Robinson shot 35.8 percent from three the year before last season, and still shot at a respectable 32.3 percent clip last season.
CC Mays, Marshall Thundering Herd transfer, shot 33.3 percent from deep last season and averaged 1.6 three-point makes per game. Mays has improved both her percentage and volume from three in every subsequent year throughout the course of her college career. If she can continue this growth, she can be a viable threat to three Tulane needs.
In her second season with the Wave, Sadie Shores is the returning player most likely to become an impressive three-point shooter. As a freshman, Shores was third on the team in three-point percentage, shooting a 31.4 percent clip. Now with a year of experience under her belt, Shores, who already averaged 4.9 points per game, can make significant strides as a sophomore.
While finding a shooter that is the caliber of Victoria Keenan is quite difficult, having multiple players rise to the occasion and earn acknowledgement on the perimeter to open up the offense would allow this Tulane team to have a greater ceiling and potentially end an NCAA tournament drought that has gone on since 2015.
