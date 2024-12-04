Tulane Green Wave’s Tyler Grubbs Praised by Army Coach Jeff Monken
Tulane Green Wave linebacker Tyler Grubbs has been one of the best defensive players in the American Athletic Conference the past two years.
The Louisiana Tech transfer earned All-AAC second-team honors on Tuesday, a season after he was named a third-team selection.
The fifth-year player jumps off tape, or the television screen, in this case.
Army West Point coach Jeff Monken was asked about Grubbs going into Friday’s American title game at Michie Stadium, which kicks off at 7 p.m. central. Monken says that whenever he can, he fires up a conference game when he’s around the house, especially when it’s a non-game night.
That means he likely caught Tulane’s two Thursday night games in conference play. He was impressed with Tulane’s defense, but Grubbs especially.
“He certainly caught our attention and I've watched them a number of times throughout the year,” Monken said. “I try to, the teams in our league when they come on TV after our games or if there's a weekly game, a night game, a Friday night game, I try to catch those games and I've watched Tulane a number of times. He's an outstanding player.”
Grubbs will likely have a significant impact on the outcome of Friday’s game as Tulane attempts to win an American title for the second time in three years. But, for the first time in the last three years, they’ll play the league championship game on the road.
Tulane’s only road loss this season was at Oklahoma. Army is undefeated at home.
Grubbs is the Green Wave’s leading tackler this season, with 53 total tackles (35 solo). He has three sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown, which came in the Oklahoma game.
After that game against the Sooners, he was named to the AAC weekly honor roll.
The New Orleans native transferred to Tulane from LA Tech before the 2023 season.
Last season he finished with 77 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery. Grubbs was one of the team’s top three returning tacklers from a year ago, joining Jesus Machado and Bailey Despanie.
Grubbs was part of the Green Wave’s 11-3 team last year, one that went undefeated in AAC action but lost to SMU in the conference championship game.
Before he joined the Green Wave, he was a three-time All-Conference USA, two-time All-Louisiana and Freshman All-America selection for the Bulldogs.