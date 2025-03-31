Tulane Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of Promising College Football Return
The Tulane Green Wave football team is losing a promising returner at linebacker who declared his intent to enter the transfer portal.
After missing the 2024 college football season due to a knee injury, Jesus Machado announced that he would be leaving the Tulane football program on X shortly after ESPN’s Max Olson reported the news.
Machado thanked the Tulane community, former coach Willie Fritz and head coach Jon Sumrall, but ultimately elected for the portal with one year of eligibility left.
Machado was the Green Wave’s leading tackler in 2023 and earned a spot on the second-team All-AAC for his performance.
He amassed 56 of his 87 career solo tackles, 98 of 150 total tackles, three of 5.5 tackles for loss, one career interception and two of his three career pass deflections during that standout season.
Machado suffered a torn ACL in the team’s loss in the Military Bowl and missed the entirety of the 2024 season.
He looked to be one of the key contributors in 2025 for Tulane’s defense with a strong comeback performance.
Unfortunately, he joins star kickoff returner and defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant as two players to enter the transfer portal amidst the team’s spring practice sessions.
It’s a tough loss for the Green Wave.
They lost linebacker Tyler Grubbs, who led the team in tackles last year with 67 total. His 40 solo tackles were one short of leader Bailey Despanie. Grubbs also had six tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Alongside his counterpart, returnee Sam Howard, who ranked second on the team in tackles, he served as an invaluable leader, reminiscent of the dynamic duo of Nick Anderson and Dorian Williams.
Howard finished the 2024 season with 34 solo, 63 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown and a nation-leading five fumble recoveries.
Sumrall and the football team were undoubtedly looking forward to Machado complementing Howard as a strong candidate for the starting role.
Tulane now has Howard, as well as returnees Dickson Agu and Chris Rodgers, who backed up the starters and played in three-linebacker sets when the team matched personnel.
Agu had 34 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. Rodgers had 24 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and one interception.
They also brought in transfer FCS All-American linebacker Dallas Winner-Johnson, who had 26 solo tackles, 62 total, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery in 12 games last year for the Missouri State Bears.
It’s an unexpected blow to what was expected to be a strong second level of the Green Wave defense. However, the timing gives Sumrall and the staff ample opportunity to evaluate the current room and potentially add a player in the second portal window.