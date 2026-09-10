Tulane Linebacker Looks Ahead to South Alabama, Aggravated with Duke Loss

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Shortly before we heard from Tulane’s newest starting QB, Kadin Semonza on Tuesday, Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers came into the room with a determined but almost irritated demeanor.

That demeanor does not go unjustified after a tough loss this past Saturday, but let’s focus on the upcoming South Alabama game.

Moving On

Rodgers opened to questions by sharing his thoughts on Saturday’s loss. Of course, it’s important to move on and focus on the next game, but it’s also just as important that you learn from your mistakes.

”We’ve just got to come back this week, bounce back, and focus on ourselves and the next game,” Rodgers said.

Despite Coach Hall’s feelings on practice, Rodgers differed in his feelings, “I honestly don’t feel like we had a good practice (defensively). (But) we’ve got to learn from it, grow from it, and just worry about tomorrow’s practice.”

If there was a bright spot this past Saturday, it was the defense’s ability to bend but not break. When speaking to that mentality, Rodgers said, “We’ve just got that mentality… Just move on to the next play, move on to the next drive, and worry about the next thing.”

Speaking of that bend, Rodgers was asked about the first drive of the game when the Wave allowed the Blue Devils to convert five third downs. “Miscommunication and dumb stuff. Not fitting our gaps, penalties and (things) like that. We’ve just got to make sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot this week… We’ve just got to grow and learn from it.”

Shifting Focus

Tulane played South Alabama last year, winning a close one 33-31. Tulane seemed to put the Jags to sleep, but they came alive in the fourth, scoring 17. It wasn’t enough in the end, as a fourth quarter field goal from the Wave ultimately gave them the win.

Last year is last year though, and with today’s CFB landscape, we’re looking at two completely different teams.

Rodgers himself repeated that point: “I’m not really worried about last year. People get better over the offseason… Watch film from the first game, see what (South Alabama quarterback Bishop Davenport‘s) got, and just worried about Saturday.”

When asked about what makes South Alabama’s starting QB so dangerous, he said “(Davenport’s) legs for sure.”

Flipping to the Wave, Rodgers felt sure and confident in his new quarterback. “I’m very confident in Kadin (Semonza), you know he’s my locker mate, he can really spread the ball out, get the ball out on time… so I’m very confident in K3.”

Homecoming

Although the Wave had a tough break this past Saturday, what awaits them is the first home game of 2026 in Yulman.

”I’m very excited (to be back). I hope it’s a sell-out crowd. Of course we’re wearing the city edition uniforms, so that’s pretty cool. I’m very happy to be back at home.”