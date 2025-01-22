Tulane Loses Valuable Recruiter to General Manager Role at Old Dominion
The Tulane Green Wave have lost a few staff members this offseason, and one of their best recruiters is departing for a larger role.
Tulane football director of defensive recruiting Hunter Sims will be the next general manager of the Old Dominion Monarchs, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3.
Sims came over to the Green Wave with head coach Jon Sumrall from the Troy Trojans, where he began his football career as a graduate student. He was a massively impactful defensive recruiter for the team with infectious energy on the practice field.
Sims took the time to thank the program and Sumrall in a thoughtful message he posted on X.
"I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to Tulane University football staff, especially Jon Sumrall, Greg Gasparato, Tayler Polk, & Cole Heard," he wrote. "Your dedication, guidance, and support have meant the world to me during my time here. Coach Sumrall, your leadership and encouragement have pushed me to become a better recruiter and person."
He ended his sentiment thanking the family he gained with the Green Wave and the lessons he'll bring on his new journey.
"As I move on to the next chapter of my life, I will carry with me the lessons and memories from my time with the Tulane football family. Thank you for everything!"
Coach Sumrall responded to Sims on X with a kind, supportive message for his former recruiter as he heads toward a promotion.
"Been fun watching you grow the last couple of years," Sumrall wrote. "Keep grinding and learning every step, bro. Excited to watch you run your own shop."
Sims is set to have a major increase in role and responsibilities, ascending from director of defensive recruiting to running a football program as the team's general manager.
The Monarchs are getting a young, hungry, rising star with a memorable personality the Green Wave team will miss.
Coaches and recruiters are as essential to a team as the players.
While the program will miss Sims, his ascension to general manager is a strong trajectory for budding assistants under coach Sumrall, leaving his vacant role as quite an attractive one.