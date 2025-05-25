Tulane Makes Top Five of Three-Star In-Star Offensive Lineman Blaise Thomassie
Tulane football is trying to get things rolling under head coach Jon Sumrall.
With him turning down some Power 4 opportunities this offseason to stay with the Green Wave, he'll be looking to continue the level of high-end success that has come to New Orleans the past few years.
To do that, Sumrall and his staff need to land their top targets on the recruiting trail.
While Tulane won't be competing against the powerhouse programs across the country for highly-touted prospects -- especially in this new NIL era -- what they can do is identify players who might turn into gamechangers for them with a bit of development.
Blaise Thomassie could be that guy.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder from Baton Rouge is rated as a three-star prospect and No. 718 overall in the 2026 class by 247Sports Composite.
While his measurables and ranking position doesn't necessarily suggest he's going to be an impact player at the collegiate level, Tulane isn't the only program interested in him with multiple Power 4 schools -- including Florida, Oregon and Duke -- offering him a scholarship.
The Green Wave will have their work cut out for them to get this one done, but the good news is they made his top five schools list.
The aforementioned Florida Gators and Duke Blue Devils are also in the mix, along with TCU and Stanford.
How this one turns out will be interesting to monitor.
Tulane has plenty going for them.
Not only are they the in-state school, but they also provide a great education that Thomassie is prioritizing when it comes to his collegiate choice.
As it stands right now, the Green Wave are the last ones to get an official visit from the offensive lineman, with Thomassie set to visit Florida the weekend of May 30, Stanford the weekend after that and TCU the weekend after that before he arrives to New Orleans from June 19-21.
Tulane will need to impress if they're going to win this recruiting battle.