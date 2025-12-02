Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Men Continue Homestand Against Grambling

The Green Wave basketball team back at home in the friendly confines of Fogelman.

Jan 11, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter reacts during the first half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Tulane University men's basketball will go for its third consecutive win as it welcomes Grambling to Uptown for an in-state showdown on Tuesday night inside Fogelman Arena. The Green Wave holds a 33-7 record at home in non-conference play in the Ron Hunter era including a 3-1 mark this season. Tip off between the Green Wave and Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m.

This marks just the third all-time regular season meeting between Tulane and Grambling with the Green Wave winning both previous matchups. Both games between the Wave and the Tigers were played in Uptown with Tulane winning the most recent contest 77-65 on December 19, 2020, which was Coach Hunter's first game against Grambling in his coaching career.

Last Time for the Wave...

In its last time out, Tulane rode a 21-1 second-half scoring run to secure the 82-72 victory over Nicholls on Friday, November 28. Seven players scored at least six points for the Green Wave, including four in double figures.

Asher Woods led the Wave with 19 points including a pair of three-pointers while Curtis Williams Jr. followed with 16. Tyler Ringgold and Scotty Middleton rounded out the top scorers for Tulane with 14 and 11 points, respectively. KJ Greene orchestrated the offense for the Wave recording a career-high seven assists as the team notched a season-best with 20 total assists.

So far this season offensively Tulane ranks in the top four of The American in free throw percentage (1st - .783), field goal percentage (2nd - .471), and three-point percentage (4th - .357). The percentage from the charity stripe for the Green Wave also rates 23rd in the nation.

Grambling Sets a Quick Pace

Grambling enters the game on a three-game losing streak holding a 3-4 record on the season including a 1-4 mark on the road. The trio of Antonio Munoz, Jimel Lane, and Jamil Muttilib lead the offensive attack for the Tigers. Munoz paces the team with 13.7 points per game followed by Lane with 10.6 and Muttilib with 10.0.

The Tigers have thrived on turnovers so far this season ranking 26th in the country forcing 16.43 turnovers per game. They have turned those takeaways into 18.43 fastbreak points per game which rates 23rd in the nation.

