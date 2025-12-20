Tulane Men Host Portland State Tonight

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

Tulane University men's basketball wraps up its non-conference schedule by hosting Portland State inside Avron B. Fogelman in the Devlin Fieldhouse Saturday night. With a victory on Saturday the Green Wave would close non-conference action with nine or more wins for the first time since the 2014-15 season.



The game between the Wave and the Vikings is set to tipoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on ALT 92.3 with Paul Boron or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This marks just the second meeting in program history between Tulane and Portland State. The Green Wave defeated the Vikings 92-64 in Uptown on November 26, 1996, in the first matchup in the series. Tulane holds a 4-2 record all-time against the current teams in the Big West Conference including a 4-0 mark at home. The last time the Wave faced a Big West opponent Tulane won 92-57 over Sacramento State on November 17, 2023, in New Orleans.



Green Wave D Shines Last Time Out

In its last time out, defense set the tone for Tulane to pick up its second consecutive victory with a 61-53 win over Louisiana Tech at home on Wednesday. The Green Wave limited the Bulldogs to the fewest points (53), lowest field goal percentage (.316), and lowest three-point percentage (.167) of any opponent this season. Rowan Brumbaugh and Scotty Middleton were the only players to score in double figures for the Wave as Brumbaugh finished with 16 points and Middleton added 12.



Senior Percy Daniels has recorded four blocks in three games this season including each of the last two. He is the first player for Tulane with multiple games of at least four blocks since Sion James and Tylan Pope each recorded two such games in 2022-23. Daniels is the first player with three or more games with at least four blocks since Ryan Smith posted four games with four-plus blocks in 2016-17.



Vikings Come to NOLA Averaging 80-plus a Game

Portland State enters the game with a 6-4 record after falling on the road to Colorado 84-73 on December 17. Through 10 games this season Portland State is averaging 82.1 points per game on 48.6 percent shooting from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc.



The Vikings distribute the ball well offensively this season averaging 21.4 assists per game which ranks 55th in the country. Those assists have set Portland State up to rate 63rd in field goal percentage connecting at a 48.6 percent clip from the floor.



Four players average double figures in scoring for Portland State with the duo of Jaylin Henderson and Terri Miller Jr. leading the way. Henderson and Miller rank third and fourth in the Big Sky averaging 17.6 and 17.3 points per game, respectively.



Following the matchup against the Vikings, Tulane will open American Conference play on the road against East Carolina on Wednesday, December 31. The game between the Green Wave and the Pirates is scheduled to tipoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.

Courtesy Tulane Athletics