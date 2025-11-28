Tulane Men's Basketball Return to Fogelman Friday Afternoon
After splitting their two games in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic in South Carolina, including a 93-30 overtime thriller over Boston College, the Tulane men's basketball team is back in Fogelman Arena for a Friday afternoon contest versus cross-state foe Nicholls State. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. Friday.
In the first game of the tournament, a loss to Utah State, a pair of coach Ron Hunter's top players, Curtis Williams, Jr. and Scotty Middleton, weren't playing at the pace he wanted, so Hunter took them out to observe for a few minutes. It made a difference.
"(Curtis) and Scotty, we had to get them to slow the game down," Hunter observed. "I took them out of the lineup, and I think it helped. Since that time, things have kind of slowed up for them. They're really talented players. We're trying to figure out how to take their skill sets and fit them into what we're doing."
It worked. Williams shot 12-for-18 from the field in that overtime victory over BC, including 4-for-8 from three-point land, hitting a career high 32-points, even pulling down nine rebounds for the Wave. For his efforts, Williams was named the American Conference player of the week.
"We've been preaching consistency," Hunter told us this week. "Generally, not many teams or players are consistent. We're just trying to build that each day. The guys are coming (along). What I'm excited about is what we're going to look like in six or seven weeks."
The trip toward what that will look like begins Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Fogelman against Nicholls State. The Green Wave come into the game at 4-2 on the year. Though the Colonels have lost all five games they've played this year, one of those was against 9th ranked Kentucky and their last one against unbeaten Oklahoma State.