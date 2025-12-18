Tulane Men Smother LA Tech with D, 61-53

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

The Tulane men's basketball team came back home to Fogelman Arena Wednesday night and put on a defensive show. The Green Wave throttled visiting Louisiana Tech, 61-53, putting Tulane at 8-4 on the season. TU smothered the Bulldogs, allowing only 32% from the field, forcing 14 turnovers leading to16 points for the Wave.

"Really proud of our guys," Tulane coach Ron Hunter told us after the game. "We're in a stretch of three games in 7-or-8 days, finals, traveling cross-country to Vegas. I thought we were really good defensively."

He compared his team's defense to that of the now 6-4 Bulldogs. "I know they are the #1 team in the country in field goal percentage defense as of this morning. I told our guys, 'If that's the #1 team in the country, we held our own.'"

Though the rebound battle was won by LA Tech, 43-32, the Tulane backcourt was in the Bulldogs' face constantly, accumulating eight blocked shots, four of which belonged to forward Percy Daniels.

Guard Rowan Brumbaugh led the way in scoring with 16-points. Forward Scotty Middleton was the other Greenie in double-digits with 12. Both believe strongly in putting forth a strong defensive effort.

"If we're not hitting shots, we have to anchor in on defense," Middleton told us postgame.

"Even when we're in shooting slumps like we are now, we have to continue to find our team's identity and our defense," Brumbaugh explained. "If we can play like that (defensively), there's not a team we can't beat. I mean, we went 3-for-24 from three (point range), and we won by eight. We really need to pay attention to detail and scout. I think we won the game yesterday (Tuesday)."

Brumbaugh was referring to an out-of-the-ordinary practice session the day before the game that Hunter held for his players.

"Usually, on the day before a game, I don't practice," Hunter said, "just review and get shots (in). But I thought mentally, where we were, we needed to get after it. We had a great practice yesterday. I was a little nervous about it, because I know we're tired, but I'm glad we did, because I thought we were on point defensively."

Next, the Green Wave will close out non-conference play at home against Portland State on Saturday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m.