Tulane Men Welcome In-State Foe Louisiana Tech to Uptown

Tulane University men's basketball returns home to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Fogelman Wednesday night. The Green Wave holds a 35-8 record at home in non-conference play during the Ron Hunter era including a 14-5 mark in the month of December.



The game between the Wave and the Bulldogs is set to tipoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket with the Voice of the Green Wave Corey Gloor or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This marks the fifth meeting in program history between Tulane and Louisiana Tech. The Green Wave holds a 2-2 record against the Bulldogs including a 1-1 mark at home. The Wave has lost the last to matchups against Louisiana Tech after winning the first two meeting in the series. The last victory for Tulane over the Bulldogs came on December 27, 1974, in the Peacemaker Classic in Monroe, Louisiana, by a final score of 88-40.



Last Time Out for the Wave

Tulane dropped its final neutral site contest of non-conference play on Saturday against UC San Diego 93-67 in the Jack Jones Classic in Henderson, Nevada. The duo of Rowan Brumbaugh and Curtis Williams Jr. were the only players for the Green Wave to reach double figures in scoring against the Tritons. Brumbaugh finished with a team-high 19 points to go with five assists and three steals while Williams added 15 points and five rebounds.



Brumbaugh rolls into Wednesday night's contest five points away from becoming the second player to surpass 1,000 career points for the Green Wave this season. Senior Asher Woods eclipsed 1,000 points in his collegiate career against Tougaloo College on December 10. Brumbaugh has tallied 738 points since joining Tulane including a team-high 210 points so far this season.



Bulldogs a Tight Team

Louisiana Tech enters the game on a two-game winning streak after defeating Louisiana-Lafayette 65-44 on December 13 to improve to 6-3 on the season. Overall, this season the Bulldogs have thrived defensively ranking fourth nationally in scoring defense allowing 58.5 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage defense at 36.6 percent, and eighth in three-point percentage defense at 26.1 percent.



The trio of AJ Bates, DJ Dudley, and Kaden Cooper lead the offensive attack for the Bulldogs averaging double figures. Bates paces the team with 12.9 points per game followed by 11.3 from Dudley and 10.8 from Cooper.



Following Wednesday's contest with the Bulldogs, the Wave will host Portland State to wrap up non-conference play on Saturday, December 20. The matchup between Tulane and the Vikings is slated for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.