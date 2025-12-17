Tulane Men Welcome In-State Foe Louisiana Tech to Uptown
This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance
Monday: Two Words for Those Who Think TU & JMU Should Not Be in the CFP
Tuesday: Tulane offense vs Ole Miss
Wednesday: Wave defensive angle against the Rebels
Thursday: Hear from Some Fans making their way to Oxford.
Friday: What are Fans Doing Who are Not Going to the Game
Tulane University men's basketball returns home to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Fogelman Wednesday night. The Green Wave holds a 35-8 record at home in non-conference play during the Ron Hunter era including a 14-5 mark in the month of December.
The game between the Wave and the Bulldogs is set to tipoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket with the Voice of the Green Wave Corey Gloor or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.
This marks the fifth meeting in program history between Tulane and Louisiana Tech. The Green Wave holds a 2-2 record against the Bulldogs including a 1-1 mark at home. The Wave has lost the last to matchups against Louisiana Tech after winning the first two meeting in the series. The last victory for Tulane over the Bulldogs came on December 27, 1974, in the Peacemaker Classic in Monroe, Louisiana, by a final score of 88-40.
Last Time Out for the Wave
Tulane dropped its final neutral site contest of non-conference play on Saturday against UC San Diego 93-67 in the Jack Jones Classic in Henderson, Nevada. The duo of Rowan Brumbaugh and Curtis Williams Jr. were the only players for the Green Wave to reach double figures in scoring against the Tritons. Brumbaugh finished with a team-high 19 points to go with five assists and three steals while Williams added 15 points and five rebounds.
Brumbaugh rolls into Wednesday night's contest five points away from becoming the second player to surpass 1,000 career points for the Green Wave this season. Senior Asher Woods eclipsed 1,000 points in his collegiate career against Tougaloo College on December 10. Brumbaugh has tallied 738 points since joining Tulane including a team-high 210 points so far this season.
Bulldogs a Tight Team
Louisiana Tech enters the game on a two-game winning streak after defeating Louisiana-Lafayette 65-44 on December 13 to improve to 6-3 on the season. Overall, this season the Bulldogs have thrived defensively ranking fourth nationally in scoring defense allowing 58.5 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage defense at 36.6 percent, and eighth in three-point percentage defense at 26.1 percent.
The trio of AJ Bates, DJ Dudley, and Kaden Cooper lead the offensive attack for the Bulldogs averaging double figures. Bates paces the team with 12.9 points per game followed by 11.3 from Dudley and 10.8 from Cooper.
Following Wednesday's contest with the Bulldogs, the Wave will host Portland State to wrap up non-conference play on Saturday, December 20. The matchup between Tulane and the Vikings is slated for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.