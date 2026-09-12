Tulane Must Do These 3 Things Tonight to Prove Duke Loss was a Fluke
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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule
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Opponent
Date
Result
Score
Record
at Duke
9/5
L
17-3
0-1
South AL
9/12
@ K-State
9/19
Sou Miss
9/26
OPEN
10/3
--
--
--
@ Army
10/10
Memphis
10/16
UTSA
10/24
@ Charlotte
10/30
Tulsa
11/7
@ Rice
11/14
Nor Texas
11/21
@ Sou Fla
11/27
Tonight, Tulane tries to bounce back from a bad showing in Durham last week in their 17-3 loss to Duke to open the season. South Alabama comes to Yulman Stadium at 6:00 p.m. CT.
Head coach Will Hall and his players were all saying the same thing this week: "What you saw against Duke is not us."
In order for the real Tulane to show up tonight against a pretty good South Alabama team, these are the three things the Green Wave MUST do to prove that Duke defeat was an anomaly.
Cut Down on "The Stupid"
This week, Hall said he saw his team play "stupid football." Penalties are accented often. When you get 15 of them in a game, the yellow flags should be a priority. However, there were too many times when a decision that was made was the wrong one. This is just one example.
This is what Hall was referring to when he said quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion had his eyes in the wrong place.
Cut down on making silly mistakes, and you're part of the way there to being better than you were in the Duke football game.
Run the Ball...Just Run It
If you remove the quarterback runs and scrambles in the Duke game (11-attempts), the Green Wave ran the ball 15-times. Over half of those 15-tries belonged to transfer Johnnie Daniels. The bell-cow of the Tulane running game, Mo Turner, ran the ball four times against the Blue Devils.
During this successful run of football (Fritz-Sumrall), Tulane's offense has been predicated on running the ball. When rushing the football takes a backseat to passing it (30 passing plays to 26 rushing), that is not a formula for success for this program.
Tulane needs to run the ball and run it successfully, not just against South Alabama but against everybody.
Solid Defense
The Tulane defense did not play up to the standards most were expecting. The young, talented defensive linemen, the experienced physical linebackers, the deep secondary did a poor job of tackling. Pro Football Focus (PFF), which grades every NCAA and NFL player and team during the season on a scale of 0-100, gave the Green Wave defense a paltry 29.4 grade for tackling.
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.