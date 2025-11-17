Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Opens as Early Favorite over Temple

The 24th ranked Green Wave head to Philadelphia

The newly minted 24th ranked Tulane football team is on the road this Saturday to take on American Conference foe Temple. The game is set to kickoff at 2:45 p.m. in Philadelphia, and the Green Wave has been installed as an early favorite.

The early numbers are out, and DraftKings has positioned Tulane as an 8.5-point favorite over the homestanding Owls.

Tulane in the Polls for the First Time in a Year

The Green Wave just entered both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls this week for the first time this season. The Wave jumped into the AP Top-25 at #24, while slipping in to the 25th slot in USA Today's coach voting. Tulane hasn't been in either of those polls since November 17, 2024.

Tulane is 8-2 for the season, 5-1 in American Conference play with important wins against Northwestern and Duke at home, while claiming a win on the road against then-22nd ranked Memphis. The Green Wave have a chance at making it to the league championship game with a little help along the way. The Wave is 3-2 on the road this season.

Temple is right in the middle of the American Conference pack: 5-5 overall, 3-3 in conference play. The Owls are 2-and-3 at home this year.

