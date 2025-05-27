Tulane Proved They Are AAC Tournament Threat Each and Every Year
Tulane had an opportunity to punch their ticket to the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament in Sunday's AAC championship game against East Carolina.
Unfortunately, the Green Wave were unable to get the win, bringing their two-year AAC tournament championship streak to an end.
However, as the five seed, Tulane was not expected to make the tournament final. They were expected to lose to No. 1 seeded UTSA, who the Green Wave managed to beat twice in the tournament.
In Tulane's final matchup with UTSA, the Green Wave held an exceptional hitting team in the to just three runs on only six hits.
The Green Wave's tournament crusade began with a win against Florida Atlantic, in which Tulane's Michael Lombardi pitched seven innings of one run baseball and recorded 11 strikeout in that outing.
Tulane's next two matchups were victories against UTSA, who took the series against the Green Wave in the regular season.
Against East Carolina, the Green Wave's great momentum was stopped.
The Pirates took home the AAC tournament championship and a spot in the NCAA tournament with an 8-2 victory behind a strong outing from Freshman pitcher Sean Jenkins, who gave up only one run in 5.1. innings on the mound.
The Pirates also got great day at bat from outfielder Jack Herring, who began the ECU barrage with a two run home run in the first inning.
Even though the AAC championship did not go in the Wave's favor, Tulane proved once again that they are a constant threat in the AAC tournament, no matter their seed.
The 2025 Green Wave baseball season was full of ups and downs with a 34-24 record.
The highest "up" was the AAC conference tournament, in which Tulane managed to tap into another gear.
Unfortunately that extra gear was simply not enough this year.