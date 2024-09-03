Tulane Quarterback Can Excel as Unique Weapon to Watch Against Kansas State
Tulane football not only had a starting quarterback emerge from their quarterback competition, but also discovered a unique threat in the redzone who will be a key weapon against Kansas State.
This past spring, Ty Thompson was brought in from Oregon to compete for Tulane’s starting quarterback job. While redshirt freshman Darian Mensah eventually came out on top, Ty Thompson still contributed in a wildcat role during Tulane’s 52-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.
Tulane fans are referring to Ty Thompson’s wildcat package as the “Typhoon” package because of its unpredictability, power, speed, and, of course, the pun on Ty Thompson’s name. A typhoon is also another powerful form of water, much like a Green Wave. In week one, Ty Thompson had four carries for 23 yards and two touchdowns.
New Orleans sports fans can compare Ty Thompson’s role in Tulane’s offense to that of Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints in recent years. Former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton began his Taysom Hill experiment in 2018, where he would sub the quarterback for Drew Brees on specifically designed quarterback runs. That season, Taysom Hill had 37 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
Over the next few seasons, Taysom Hill saw his role within the offense increase. In 2022, Hill had 96 carries for 575 yards and 7 touchdowns. The quarterback has quickly become one of the Saints’ most significant contributors on offense, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 334 attempts over the last four seasons.
Tyrone Swoopes succeeded in this type of role while he was at the University of Texas. In a week one matchup against Notre Dame, Tyrone Swoopes was the Longhorns’ best player. He led the way to victory with 13 carries for 54 yards and 3 touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.
So what makes Ty Thompson so dangerous in his “Typhoon” wildcat package? The secret lies in the extra blocker. On a typical rushing play, the quarterback hands the ball off to the running back and has no remaining responsibilities. In this package, the quarterback carries the ball, so the running back is eliminated from the play and replaced by an extra lineman or tight end to block. This gives Tulane a numbers advantage in the run game that would not have otherwise been possible.
On top of adding the extra blocker, Ty Thompson is likely the fastest player on Tulane’s roster, even at 6-foot-4. During fall camp, Thompson was clocked running 23 miles per hour. To put that in perspective, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s top speed is 23.32 miles per hour.
Expect Tulane to lean on this unique package in close yardage situations all season. With the emphasis on the ground game as a key to victory against the Kansas State Wildcats this Saturday, Thompson will be a threat to watch as the team reaches the end zone.