Tulane Quarterback Commit Shows Off Athletic Range With State Title in Long Jump
Tulane quarterback commit Cade Scott has had a memorable month of May.
The young man from Brandenburg, Ky. committed to the Green Wave's football program on May 18. Less than two weeks later, he won the state championship in the long jump.
According to Meade County Track and Cross Country, this is the first state championship the school has had in over 20 years (last champion was in 2004).
Scott is a 6-foot-5 three-star athlete, but he takes care of business with any task he takes on. He has a grade point average of 4.14 all while dominating on the football field, the track and basketball court.
Since he reclassified this year, he only was a part of his school athletics’ program for three years, but he was impactful in all three sports. On the basketball court he started at shooting guard and he will be missed for the upcoming season.
Scott's head track coach, Larry Garner, had nothing but good things to say about him.
"My son played basketball with Cade in third grade and Cade was a phenomenal athlete back then. He was clearly the best player on the court, He is still an excellent basketball player," he said directly to Tulane On SI.
Garner continued on by saying, "He ran track for three years and his speed/athleticism has improved remarkably over these year. He was a key component in the track team's regional championship this year and he capped it off with a state title in the long jump. So put that athleticism and speed along with his incredible arm strength and intelligence ... Tulane has just gotten a proven winner!".
Tulane is gaining an incredible young athlete.
Scott is disciplined, respected and clearly a hard worker.
Green Wave supporters should be excited to see this quarterback join the program.
