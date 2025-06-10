Green Wave Lands Major Talent as Standout Wide Receiver Commits to Tulane Football
Gary Hadley Jr. is a dominant 6-foot-3 offensive force at wide receiver that is currently listed as a three star prospect going into his last year of high school football. After a recent official visit to Tulane he took to his personal social media accounts to announce that he is 1000% committed to the Waves program.
Hadley Jr. had many offers from top tier programs. Some of the more noteworthy institutions that he was considering were from Louisiana State University, Arkansas, Missouri , among many others according to 247Sports.
More news: Tulane Continues Roster Build with One of Top Pitchers Available in Transfer Portal
In his most recent season he led his team to the regional semi-finals for Florida’s 5A Playoffs playing multiple positions. At wide receiver he caught 30 passes and averaged 24.7 yards per catch (740 total yards) with four touchdowns.
He was also seen carrying the ball on a plethora of occasions. He finished the year with 31 total carries for an additional 392 yards of offense and another four touchdowns. That’s not all though. The young man went in at the quarterback position on several occasions to add another four touchdowns to his offensive contribution on 381 passing yards.
The Green Wave football team is coming off of a respectable season with a 9-5 overall record and a strong showing in conference play with a 7-1 record. They are looking to build on their momentum from this past season after a disappointing 33-8 loss to Florida in their bowl game.
More news: Why Did Tulane Football Coach Jon Sumrall Turn Down Promising Job Offers?
Looking at their 2024 season statistics they had impressive offensive showings that will become more dominant with this addition to the roster. The Wave’s averaged 405 yards of offense per game, 209.36 coming from their passing game.
Hadley Jr. is a member of the 2026 class and another great addition to the Waves program. They have been adding a ton of respectable talent from both the 2026 class and the transfer portal. Expect this program to keep steadily getting better.
For more Tulane coverage, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.