Tulane Quarterback Performs Well at 2026 Hula Bowl
Tulane senior signal caller Jake Retzlaff was under center for the 2026 Hula Bowl, held at the Bounce House in Orlando, Saturday afternoon. The Hula Bowl annually honors senior football players at NCAA institutions. The Green Wave leader was one of a half-dozen quarterbacks invited to this year's post-season contest. Others among them, were Southern Miss QB Braylon Braxton, Virginia Tech leader Kyron Drones, and Blake Shapen out of Mississippi State.
After the game, ON SI Central Florida publisher Bryson Turner was able to catch up with Retzlaff to get his take on how he did and what his performance may have done for his NFL chances.
