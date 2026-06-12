Tulane Recruiting Boosts 2027 Class to 14 Total

The Tulane football team added more names to their recruitment roster this week, adding up to fourteen so far. Our story here lists those who were already in the fold.

Wave Recruiting Continues to Roll

The prospect list continues to grow for the Wave as summer kicks into full swing. August "Gus" Faulkner is the latest from Tulane recruiting, and he shows a lot of promise for the future as he shined in the highest segment of Alabama high school sports, the 7A division.

Gus Faulkner was originally committed to the University of South Alabama before rescinding his commitment and taking Tulane’s offer instead.

Gus weighs in at 6' 2.5", and 212 pounds, the backer boasts big hit potential with his drive and break towards the ball. Gus can break at blistering speeds, but he also stays disciplined enough to not bite on routes and continue to spy on quarterbacks to prevent any scrambling.

It's not just his pass defense that's effective and disciplined, his run support is also impressive, coming downhill to plug or split any gap to provide support or to make a play himself. Faulkner is a sure-tackler, providing great strength and self-control in the open field to not let any man pass him.

Faulkner recorder 121 total tackles his junior year, which was third in the state in 7A. Alongside that was 9 TFL’s, 3 FF, 2 FR, 1 INT, 1 sack, and 4 PBU. The All-State backer is promising with good upside and can be a staple starter come his time.

We Missed a Couple

Back in April, Tulane managed to recruit an offensive lineman and a defensive back that somehow flew right under our noses. But no worries, we’ll catch you up with these two and let you know what we think.

To start, another Fairhope High School Junior joins the Greenie crew in Owen Reineck. Reineck is a brick wall at 6’ 4", 280 pounds. Although his size suggests a nose guard position, Reineck spent most of his junior year at the tackle position as well as starting elsewhere on the defensive line as well.

Defensive line experience can be seen as valuable here, the knowledge of how rushers think and move can help him better understand how to defend against those strong interior lineman.

Reineck possesses great size with deceptive quickness. Although he spent most of his time at tackle, his ability to maintain strong hands with a strong drive lets him dominate any run blocking scenario. His quickness also allows him to pull and swing out in power run scenarios, reaching that second level to provide key downfield blocks. His highlights showcase these abilities, as he’s pretty much a pancake machine.

Up next is our final recruit for the 2027 class (until tomorrow probably… or maybe even today), Devin “Bam” Lavalais. The two-sport athlete played quarterback and safety but was recruited by Tulane to play defensive back.

Bam is a two time state champion and finished last year with 31 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 3 PBU's. What's most impressive about Lavalais, however, is his ball-hawking ability. Bam can read the eyes of the QB, know exactly where he's going with the ball, and jump the route to perfection to snag a pick.

The speedy safety clocks a 4.5 40, gifting him the ability to come downhill to support the run defense. Given the right circumstances, Bam can ruin any power run with his quick and shifty feet, splitting blockers to get into the backfield to disrupt any chance of a run. However, we'd like to see him do it just a bit more. Ball-hawking is great for any defense, as a turnover can completely change the game, but stopping the run is just as important, and safeties are vital in any run defense.