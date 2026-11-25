2026-27 Tulane Football Commitments

Name Position Height Weight Rating Caleb Unger OL 6'2" 300 lbs. Three-star Aymaud Sykes RB 5'10" 175 lbs. Three-star Ray'Quan Williams WR 6'0" 163 lbs. Three-star Devin Lavalais S 6'1" 180 lbs. Three-star Anquan Jackson RB 6'0" 184 lbs. Three-star Demetrius Terrell OL 6'3" 265 lbs. Three-star Hans Emery Julien EDGE 6'3" 230 lbs. Three-star Ja'ir Burks WR 5'9" 160 lbs. Three-star Tavares Stinson CB 5'10" 170 lbs. Three-star Sharontae Bailey OT 6'4" 305 lbs. Three-star Gus Faulkner S 6'2" 212 lbs. Three-star Owen Reineck OL 6'3" 280 lbs. Three-star Raeshaun Pugh S 5'11" 180 lbs. Three-star Korden Randle TE 6'4" 210 lbs. Three-star Jordan Carraway OL 6'5" 320 lbs. Three-star Malik Ward EDGE 6'5" 223 lbs. Three-star Joshua Sylvain WR 6'2" 184 lbs. Three-star Peyton Perkins RB 6'0.5" 188 lbs. Three-star Dallas Crescenzo WR 6'0" 183 lbs. Three-star Kingston Johnson QB 5'11" 180 lbs. Three-star Teddy Graff TE 6'5" 220 lbs. Three-star James Tyson CB 5'11" 180 lbs. NA Jackson Shaw OT 6'5" 260 lbs. NA Jaden Terrance SB 5'10" 170 lbs. NA Yoshawn Hudson RB 5'11" 193 lbs. Four-star

With the latest recruiting update, Tulane will sit at a net positive for the week, gaining just one new recruit and losing no one else.

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Knowing our timing, another recruit will announce his commitment tonight, but let's not focus on that and let's look at the bigger picture.

Making History... Again

If you have paid any attention to our recruiting stories, you'll know that in 2026, Tulane gained a historic achievement with their recruitment of two four-star athletes, which is the first time in program history.

Green Wave recruiting has done it again, as their newest signing, Yoshawn Hudson is the highest-rated recruit in Tulane history.

He currently sits with a 91 rating, and he's ranked as the 10th best player in Mississippi on 247.

Hudson had committed to Mississippi State before decommitting on the 17th, and ultimately committing to the Wave on the 22nd of November.

Hudson boasts incredible vision and discipline, with the best of his game being his ability to take contact.

Hudson bounces off of tackles with ease, making jump cuts to make the secondary look silly, and with his incredible burst speed, he can hit holes in the line like lightning, then win the footrace with his impressive straight line speed (4.33 40-yard dash).

All in all, Hudson's vision, speed, and discipline are his best traits, and the running back room will somehow look just as talented as it did this year, next year.

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Moving On

Keeping it in the running back room, we next look at Aymaud Sykes.

Keeping the talent in-house, Sykes hails from Dry Prong, Louisiana, and he'll add to the bustling talent that already sits in the room.

What impresses me the most is his ability to take contact and make a man miss. Sykes does not shy away from physicality, and his agility and quick feet allow for shifty moves to keep plays alive.

Multiple times throughout his senior year of film, a run play was botched, only for Sykes to practically run circles around the defense before ultimately scoring.

All in all, Sykes has great lateral quickness with downhill speed that's just as good, he has great vision and can hit a hole quick, and he never shys away from a hit, embracing the physicality of the position.

Another Weapon

Last, but certainly not least, is Ray'Quan Williams from St. Augustine in New Orleans, making him the second athlete from the boot that we've covered so far today.

Williams holds offers from four power schools, including: Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, and Florida.

Just like Sykes and Hudson before, Williams chose to come to NOLA over several other power programs, making all three of these players major recruitments for the Wave.

In regards to Williams specifically, he is the definition of "speed kills." Williams is blazing with great hands, and his sheer athleticism allows him to make plays when you put the ball in his hands.

Williams can contribute to both offense and special teams, as getting him in the open field is incredibly dangerous. He also knows where he's at on the field, boasting good awareness when making catches close to the sideline.