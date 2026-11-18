A Wave of New Commitments in Newest Tulane Recruiting Update, A Pair Depart
Name
Position
Height
Weight
Rating
Caleb Unger
OL
6'2"
300 lbs.
Three-star
Aymaud Sykes
RB
5'10"
175 lbs.
Three-star
Ray'Quan Williams
WR
6'0"
163 lbs.
Three-star
Demetrius Terrell
OL
6'3"
265 lbs.
Three-star
Hans Emery Julien
EDGE
6'3"
230 lbs.
Three-star
Ja'ir Burks
WR
5'9"
160 lbs.
Three-star
Tavares Stinson
CB
5'10"
170 lbs.
Three-star
Sharontae Bailey
OT
6'4"
305 lbs.
Three-star
Gus Faulkner
S
6'2"
212 lbs.
Three-star
Owen Reineck
OL
6'3"
280 lbs.
Three-star
Raeshaun Pugh
S
5'11"
180 lbs.
Three-star
Korden Randle
TE
6'4"
210 lbs.
Three-star
Jordan Carraway
OL
6'5"
320 lbs.
Three-star
Malik Ward
EDGE
6'5"
223 lbs.
Three-star
Joshua Sylvain
WR
6'2"
184 lbs.
Three-star
Peyton Perkins
RB
6'0.5"
188 lbs.
Three-star
Dallas Crescenzo
WR
6'0"
183 lbs.
Three-star
Kingston Johnson
QB
5'11"
180 lbs.
Three-star
Teddy Graff
TE
6'5"
220 lbs.
Three-star
James Tyson
CB
5'11"
180 lbs.
NA
Jackson Shaw
OT
6'5"
260 lbs.
NA
Jaden Terrance
SB
5'10"
170 lbs.
NA
Special Henry
LB
6'2"
195 lbs.
Three-star
Trevor Caudle
CB
5'11"
165 lbs.
NA
After a general overview, over the next few weeks we'll take a more in-depth look at these recruits, analyze their tape, and ultimately discuss what they're bringing to the table for the Wave.
Most of these guys have been talked about before, dating to earlier this year. We at On SI Tulane wanted to take a more in-depth look at the newest Wave of recruits.
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In-State Flip
In other news, Tulane has lost two recruits, with one flipping to LSU (Devin "Bam" Lavalais) and another re-opening his commitment (Anquan Jackson).
Something Special
Special Henry has been the latest flipped commitment to Tulane, as he had previously commited himself to Iowa State before making the change this past Sunday.
The flip comes at an opportune time, because if anything slowed down for Tulane this year, it hasn't been recruiting.
Henry is a three-star recruit from Melissa, Texas, and he ranks as the 122nd linebacker in the 2027 class.
Henry has dangerous sideline-to-sideline speed with a 4.44 40-yard dash and a 10.98 100m time. Not only is he quick, but he's strong and physical, using his 6'2" frame and all 195 lbs. of weight to lay some serious hits on the competition.
His blazing speed is his greatest strength. He's elite off the edge, burning tackles with no help and wreaking havoc in the backfield with his quick feet and strong hands.
What's most important as a LB, however, is his ability to tackle, and he has no shortage of that. His pursuit and open-field tackling are beyond impressive, with reps on special teams to help out with that.
He wraps up well, doesn't just try to lay the boom (although he definitely can), and he does not leave his assignment.
All-in-all, Henry is a great talent to have at linebacker, and he'll be a much needed asset for this team going forward.
Adding to the DB Room
Just seven hours before Henry's commitment, Tulane managed to land another 10-second 100m runner in Trevor Caudle.
His elite speed will allow him to cover ground quickly, and his ball-hawking skills will give Tulane a much needed turnover boost.
He's not just a guy who snags the ball, but he punches and hits it out too. He's a player who is all over the field despite his smaller size at 5'11" and 165 lbs..
Hailing from Madison, Alabama, Caudle will give the Wave more reinforcements to their DB room while also bolstering the turnover potential.
Continuing From Last Article
We mentioned what was Tulane's newest commit at the time Caleb Unger, a center who held offers from LSU and Oregon while decommitting from Mississippi State to commit to Tulane in the first place.
Unger was a huge land not just for the recruiting department, but the program as a whole. Not only was TU able to make him turn down multiple P4 offers, but they also managed to convince him to decommit from another.
When we look at his tape, Unger is a pancake machine, willing his defenders to do whatever he wants, creating creases and gaping holes in the line for his running backs to hit.
Unger stands at 6'2", 300 lbs. and he embodies all 300 of those pounds. He's both the unstoppable force and the immovable object. He won't be moved in pass pro, and he does whatever he needs to do in run blocking.
A bit off-topic, but Tulane's O-line has seen continuous development throughout the entire year, despite the injury-riddled room. I say this to say that Unger will only get better with his time here in NOLA, so the future of that offensive line continues to be bright with the young guys carrying the flame.
Colin has been following football for over a decade. Growing up supporting LSU naturally led him to be a massive Saints fan. He is a regular guest on the Ball Don’t Lie podcast on WBOK-AM in New Orleans as well as Apple Podcasts, where they discuss the NFL, College Football, and the NBA.