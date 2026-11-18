Name Position Height Weight Rating Caleb Unger OL 6'2" 300 lbs. Three-star Aymaud Sykes RB 5'10" 175 lbs. Three-star Ray'Quan Williams WR 6'0" 163 lbs. Three-star Demetrius Terrell OL 6'3" 265 lbs. Three-star Hans Emery Julien EDGE 6'3" 230 lbs. Three-star Ja'ir Burks WR 5'9" 160 lbs. Three-star Tavares Stinson CB 5'10" 170 lbs. Three-star Sharontae Bailey OT 6'4" 305 lbs. Three-star Gus Faulkner S 6'2" 212 lbs. Three-star Owen Reineck OL 6'3" 280 lbs. Three-star Raeshaun Pugh S 5'11" 180 lbs. Three-star Korden Randle TE 6'4" 210 lbs. Three-star Jordan Carraway OL 6'5" 320 lbs. Three-star Malik Ward EDGE 6'5" 223 lbs. Three-star Joshua Sylvain WR 6'2" 184 lbs. Three-star Peyton Perkins RB 6'0.5" 188 lbs. Three-star Dallas Crescenzo WR 6'0" 183 lbs. Three-star Kingston Johnson QB 5'11" 180 lbs. Three-star Teddy Graff TE 6'5" 220 lbs. Three-star James Tyson CB 5'11" 180 lbs. NA Jackson Shaw OT 6'5" 260 lbs. NA Jaden Terrance SB 5'10" 170 lbs. NA Special Henry LB 6'2" 195 lbs. Three-star Trevor Caudle CB 5'11" 165 lbs. NA

After a general overview , over the next few weeks we'll take a more in-depth look at these recruits, analyze their tape, and ultimately discuss what they're bringing to the table for the Wave.

Most of these guys have been talked about before, dating to earlier this year. We at On SI Tulane wanted to take a more in-depth look at the newest Wave of recruits.

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In-State Flip

In other news, Tulane has lost two recruits, with one flipping to LSU (Devin "Bam" Lavalais) and another re-opening his commitment (Anquan Jackson).

First, I want to thank God for continuing to bless me throughout this journey.

After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from Tulane University and reopen my recruitment. @BSonnone @MissLou365 @samspiegs @Rivals pic.twitter.com/axtHvIzq1I — Anquan Jackson (@anquan_jackson5) November 17, 2026

Something Special

Special Henry has been the latest flipped commitment to Tulane, as he had previously commited himself to Iowa State before making the change this past Sunday.

After much thought and prayer, I’m blessed to announce my commitment to Tulane University! 🌊



All glory to God. Excited for what’s ahead.



ROLL WAVE! 🌊🌊#AGTG #RollWave pic.twitter.com/2asPcfJteE — Special Henry (@Henry2Special) November 9, 2026

The flip comes at an opportune time, because if anything slowed down for Tulane this year, it hasn't been recruiting.

Henry is a three-star recruit from Melissa, Texas, and he ranks as the 122nd linebacker in the 2027 class.

Henry has dangerous sideline-to-sideline speed with a 4.44 40-yard dash and a 10.98 100m time. Not only is he quick, but he's strong and physical, using his 6'2" frame and all 195 lbs. of weight to lay some serious hits on the competition.

His blazing speed is his greatest strength. He's elite off the edge, burning tackles with no help and wreaking havoc in the backfield with his quick feet and strong hands.

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What's most important as a LB, however, is his ability to tackle, and he has no shortage of that. His pursuit and open-field tackling are beyond impressive, with reps on special teams to help out with that.

He wraps up well, doesn't just try to lay the boom (although he definitely can), and he does not leave his assignment.

All-in-all, Henry is a great talent to have at linebacker, and he'll be a much needed asset for this team going forward.

Adding to the DB Room

Just seven hours before Henry's commitment, Tulane managed to land another 10-second 100m runner in Trevor Caudle.

Tulane lands a commitment from DB Trevor Caudle. He chose Tulane over Coastal Carolina, Furman, Dartmouth, and others. He runs a 10.55 100m dash. Roll Wave🌊 pic.twitter.com/q2HsZfDpX5 — Tulane Tailgate (@TailgateTulane) November 8, 2026

His elite speed will allow him to cover ground quickly, and his ball-hawking skills will give Tulane a much needed turnover boost.

He's not just a guy who snags the ball, but he punches and hits it out too. He's a player who is all over the field despite his smaller size at 5'11" and 165 lbs..

Hailing from Madison, Alabama, Caudle will give the Wave more reinforcements to their DB room while also bolstering the turnover potential.

Continuing From Last Article

We mentioned what was Tulane's newest commit at the time Caleb Unger, a center who held offers from LSU and Oregon while decommitting from Mississippi State to commit to Tulane in the first place.

Unger was a huge land not just for the recruiting department, but the program as a whole. Not only was TU able to make him turn down multiple P4 offers, but they also managed to convince him to decommit from another.

When we look at his tape, Unger is a pancake machine, willing his defenders to do whatever he wants, creating creases and gaping holes in the line for his running backs to hit.

Unger stands at 6'2", 300 lbs. and he embodies all 300 of those pounds. He's both the unstoppable force and the immovable object. He won't be moved in pass pro, and he does whatever he needs to do in run blocking.

A bit off-topic, but Tulane's O-line has seen continuous development throughout the entire year, despite the injury-riddled room. I say this to say that Unger will only get better with his time here in NOLA, so the future of that offensive line continues to be bright with the young guys carrying the flame.