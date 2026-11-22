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Tulane secured a possible bowl berth with their 28-24 victory over North Texas in the home finale for the Green Wave. Here is a transcript of the postgame media conferrence with head coach Will Hall, lightly edited for readability and grammatical corrections.

Huge win for our young men, senior day, man. So many seniors that went through that today that has spilled so much for this program to build it into what this program has become, which is a program that expects to win championships. This year obviously we've had some peaks and valleys and it's gone up and down, but I've said consistently we are seeing growth particularly with a lot of guys that are playing a lot of minutes for the first time and we saw that again today. To beat a team like North Texas when you turn the ball over two times in the red zone and miss a field goal, that's losing a lot of scoring opportunities and still to win that game I just think it shows a lot of resolve by our young men.

You saw a lot of old guys make a lot of plays like (linebackers) Dixon Agu and Makai Williams. You saw (safeties) Chase Green and Josh Moore step in for Jack Tchienchou and Kevin Adams (both of whom were out for the game) and play at a high level. You saw (cornerback) E’zaiah Shine guard their great receiver that's one of the top in this league and really do a great job with him. And then you saw a lot of young guys, like Cam Roberts, freshman tight end that continues to come on. You saw (quarterback) Trace (Johnson) obviously make some huge plays after making a big mistake right there before the half. You saw our young O-line, man, in a situation where everybody knew we had to throw the ball, which earlier in the year was a big problem for us. And man, they just gave him (Johnson) great protection. We marched right down the field.

We went down two scores and probably everybody that isn't in this building probably was about ready to write us off and it was just like boom, boom, and we had the lead (in the 4th quarter). We almost had the lead too fast.

God is good. that he continues to bless me and this program and these young men and the way they are growing and maturing. We are going to win championships at Tulane again in the very near future, okay, but we're going to finish this season well first. We just won two in a row. We said two weeks ago we wanted to finish this season well. We've won two in a row. We got another big one this week at South Florida. We're looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow.

It sounded just a second ago like you got a little emotional. What about this win that maybe get you that way?

Well, this one and last week, and the Memphis win. We've had games this year where we played versus good teams extremely well. We've had games where we didn't play so well. Everybody knows that. Like, it's been documented. Our last home game, we laid an egg. Coach Will Hall laid an egg in our last home game. We've talked about it. We can continue to if we want to, and I'll continue to take credit for it. But since that moment, we’ve gone on the road, won a game where we had extreme difficulty (the cancelled flights to Houston against Rice). We came back at home, won a game, and hey man, they had a lot of people out. We had a lot of people out.

Me and (North Texas) Coach (Neal) Brown were talking before the game was like this was the Banged Up Bowl, when you talk about every player that we had out and they had out. but two really good teams that expect to win championships. Played for it last year and they've had a great season. They're seven and four now. We're six and five and we go to South Florida this next week. The emotion for me is just knowing how much I love these players. Knowing how much growth we have gotten this season, knowing how much the good Lord continues to bless me and us through it all. Because these young men know there's been a lot of things that have happened within these walls this year that are outside of our control. And when the Lord puts you in that position and you have to endure it, it leads to perseverance which leads to character. And man, we got a lot of character in this building. A lot. And I give him all the credit. All right. And him all the glory for what for where we are growing to and becoming. And I give these players all the credit, man, because that was a huge, huge win for a lot of young guys today.

You go down two scores and, no surprise, special teams came up with a big play and special teams was big even when you didn't capitalize on it. How much did that kind of lead the way in this win?

Huge. (Special teams coordinator) Chris Forestier’s done an unbelievable job as our special teams coordinator. (Punter William) Hudlow was big again today with the one (punt) down inside the five. (Returner) Seth Gail was huge with the punt return to get us in a position to take the lead. Then we had another red zone (defensive) turnover. Then TJ Smith with the huge kick return. And then Cooper Helmke with his kickoffs. I know we missed a field goal today, but his kickoffs were huge and were pivotal there late in the game. So yeah, special teams was big.

We've talked about Trace and his ability late. He gets sacked, (then) the next play, he throws that touchdown to make it (Tulane down by) three, and then obviously he and the offense marche right down the field (for the winning score). What does that maybe say about him that he may have not had his best game, but like at the end his best came about

He had two bad plays off the top of my head. You know, the uh the interception right before the half, which I haven't it may not have all been his fault right there. I'm going to have to look at it and see. He'll be able to tell you. If it was, he'll take credit for it. He's built that way. And then the sack was not good. But 17 of 21 (passing) for four touchdowns, 283 (yards), in a game like that. True freshman. I'll take it. We've got to convert in the red zone. The two red zone turnovers could have been huge. Could have lost us the game, and the missed field goal right there. We've got to score those points when given that opportunity. But when the money was on the table, our young men stepped up again. And, man, I love coaching them.

When their QB goes down, now they're down to their wide receiver playing QB. What's the conversation as far as the defensive approach going the rest of the way?

Yeah, you know, not the easiest thing to defend the Wildcat all the time, especially when you haven't really practiced for it. I've got some experience with that. If you'll remember, in the 2021 season (at Southern Miss), I went Wildcat every play the last three games of the season. Won two out of the last three and almost beat a do top 15 team on the road. It's just extremely difficult if you haven't had time to gear in and prepare because there's always an extra gap. There's always a plus one. We stopped them some, we didn't stop them some, and that's a credit to them. They got a great coaching staff. They got great players. Like their running back (Jahiem White) is a dude. We said it all week. And he's probably going to get player of the year in the league. I'm certainly going to vote for him. But we got enough stops to win it. And we got the stop there at the end. Credit to coach (Tayler) Polk and our staff. Credit to our young men for using the clock to our advantage and getting it done.

Coach, sticking with the end there, just watching that all unfold as they're marching down the field (at the end of the game). Can you explain what's like going through your mind as that's happening?

Just don't panic. Like you use the term marching down the field, but the clock's playing a part in that too. So like they ended up what on the 18-yard line with 5 seconds left. We'd like to be better than that, but that's a pretty good situation to be in is to have a team on the 18-yard line with five seconds left and that's their last shot. (They got the) big seam ball that they caught over the middle for the explosive (to get them into Tulane territory). If you take that one away, it was a great defensive series. We'd like to have that one back obviously because that allowed them to get a chunk yardage play and get back ahead of the time a little bit. But then again, when it looked like it could get bad, the next two plays, boom, boom, and now we've got them with five seconds left. So, I just thought our young men never panicked, understanding that they can't kick a field goal, they have to go all the way to the end zone. There's limited time. If we keep tackling them in bounds and the clock's running, the time is on our side as long as we don't give up an explosive. We did give up one semi-explosive right there, which is disappointing. But outside of that, man, I thought it was a great great drive. Great job at the end batting the ball. We'd like to bat it down. We batted it up. We had more guys there to get on it.

About adjusting to the other guy (wide receiver at quarterback for UNT) coming in there. But just being baptized by fire, if you will, and your defense being able to adjust in that way even this late in the season when it's maybe something you haven't really seen. How do you how do you appreciate that?

I appreciate it a lot. And it just goes back to our culture, to our players, and also to our staff to be able to adjust on the fly, because it was different, right? Like they were they were in the Wildcat, if you will, with a lead, which is a totally different way to attack and have to defend than all of a sudden, boom, 2 minutes and 20 seconds left, they are in the Wildcat from behind and they've got to drive it and score. Like that's totally different. From the amount of things that that you can be attacked with. and there's no film on it to study them to know what they're going to do or way to have a plan for that. So, we had to rely on a lot of base fundamentals. We had to rely on a lot of trust. We had to rely on a lot of just smart football of just tackling them inbounds, keeping them in bounds, keeping the clock moving, knowing that every time it ticks, we are more advantageous in the situation. And, again, credit to our players for making it happen.

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How big was TJ's kickoff return from a momentum perspective?

It was huge. Again, I don't know if there were many people that weren't on that sideline in green that really believed we were fixing to win that game. And man, TJ popped it and there was belief. But when that happened, two plays later, we're in the end zone. Again, credit to us players, man. Like TJ makes that play. We have great leverage on our kickoff return team, which we work extremely hard. Nobody works harder than us. start practice with it every day. Then with leverage and then two plays later, we hit (receiver) Fat (Hill). Boom. Touchdown. And now we're back ahead in the time. Not ahead in the score, but like we got plenty of time left. Now we can kick it deep, play defense, get the ball back with plenty of time. And our D did a great job of getting it back where we had plenty of time. And then, two freshmen, man. I mean, Trace (Johnson) hits (tight end) Cam Roberts, and he hits Cam (again), then he hits Cam (again). It was just fun to watch. It's going to be a lot of fun for Tulane fans to watch over the next few years, those two hitting each other.

So, that's three games out of the last four where you've come back from double digit deficits in the second half to win. That didn't happen often anywhere. What do you what do you attribute that to the most?

Players and culture. Players and culture. Same thing I've been saying. We have unbelievable talent here. Okay. A lot of them are getting the opportunity to show it for the first time like Cam tonight, like Chase Green tonight. But they’ve been a part of a winning culture. The way we do thing every day is training these young men to be winners on and off the field. And we never bat an eye. We show that over and over. Man, nobody's more disappointed than me that we're six and five. I would like to be 11 and 0. You know, I hate losing more than anybody in the world, but with what we've battled through and what we've been through, we've got a chance to finish this season really well. And I can't wait to get back to work with them tomorrow. I know they're excited about it and it was great to send these seniors out at home the right way.

You've mentioned Cam, but you haven't gotten a lot out of your tight ends in the passing game this year. He flashed in preseason camp but wasn't ready. What's been the key for him to get into a situation where he was the absolute key player on the last drive?

Just continued growth. We haven't gotten the tight ends the ball as much as we wanted. We hadn't gotten anybody the ball as much as we wanted because of the struggles early on in the year. I think when you look at our offense over (the) Charlotte, Rice (games), and then today we're balanced. We ran it 27 times a day, threw it 23, and had right at 400 (yards) on 50 snaps which is a pretty good yards per play. I just think that you’ve kind of got to judge us after the change if you will and after the growth and but over three of our last four games offensively we've been very consistent with how we move the ball

Really proud of Cam and how hard he's worked proud of that tight end room and how hard they've worked. They've been frustrated at times. I know I have but they've not given up in the belief that work works and faith works and they know that what we're doing is good. We just got to keep waking up every day and putting the work in and getting on the same page and continuing to grow.

It looked like the clock might run out and then you had an injury and they stopped the clock with 5 seconds left. Then you called timeout. What were you guys what was being said when you called the timeout?

Just an old high school football deal right there, man. Number one, (defensive lineman) Ed (Smith IV) was hurt. You would like for him not to be hurt, but he was hurt, so it is what it is. It was a tempo situation, so he's not going to be able to get off the field, but yet he can't get back on to play. So, as unfortunate as it is, that's the way this year's been for us sometimes. You know what I mean? So, now we got to play through it. So, then it becomes, hey, they've got a first time quarterback. They're going to call the very best play they have probably right here. Let's let them line up and then let's call timeout. So now they've got to make a decision. Are they going to run the very best play they've got out of the look we just saw where we can match up to the look or are they going to change and go to whatever they believe is their second very best play. So that was the thought process for me right there behind let's let them line up, address the ball, we can assess where their people are, we can call timeout, and then they've got to make a decision and and we'll go from there.

You get down by 14, you tie it, they get down again, you come back and take the lead. They're driving and then Makai Williams has this sack. In addition, the defense gave up two century mark running backs yet they really buckled down when they had to. Could you sort of address that if you don't mind?

You said it Doug. I mean we buckled down when we had to. You know the game played out in a way that was really conducive for North Texas to play football the way they needed to play in this game to win it because of our red zone turnovers. If we don't turn those balls over in the red zone, we're in the lead. And then that changes the way they can play. But since they were in the lead and they were in the Wildcat, they could really just hammer it. And it's almost like playing Army, you know what I mean? Where it was just three yards, three yards, first down. And that running back, like I said, is best player in this league. I mean, that dude's a dude, man. I like we we have all we give him all the credit in the world and have so much respect for him. Then we were able to flip it back and get the lead, then it changes. But, our young men made the plays they had to make when they had to make them. They ran it 59 times. So, when you do that and the way the game played out, we would like to be a little better early on against the run, but, it was a Wildcat deal where they're running it every play like playing Army. And, credit to our young men for making the plays to win the game.

Got to ask you, the fake punt didn't work.

Yeah, it didn't work. [laughter]

Obviously you practiced that a lot. Was it a look (the UNT Special Teams was giving you) or was it the plan all along?

It was a look. The timing was a little off. Uh, I think if we take another step up in there before we raise up to throw it, I think Moose (tight end Vance Bulyard) slips by that guy. He ended up getting kind of behind him late, but the timing was a little off, but I take credit for that. It didn't work. So, it's on me. And, it was the look we expected, though. just the timing was just a little bit off uh in the heat of battle right there with our young guy. He probably needs to take one more step before we throw it to allow Moose to slip by that guy and yeah, but bad call. Didn't work.

You’ve had three games where I think the team gave up 35 or more points and then the last two games the defense has kind of been lights out in that second half. Talk about that change and if there was anything that really ignited it.

So, the three games that we've played better, we really just executed better. You know, the other ones you're talking about, we just we just didn't leverage the ball well. We didn't play well those games. And we talked about those a lot, you know, during those weeks when that happened. And I take credit for that. We didn't coach well that week. We're better when we have a simple plan. Our guys can line up and leverage the ball better. And uh so fired up about our fired up about our players today with how they responded in the fourth quarter and got two big stops when we had to have them and then our offense had two big scores when we had to have them. We would like to do that earlier. I understand that with everybody. Nobody would like that more than Rebecca Hall (Hall’s wife). (laughter) All right. But we are fired up. We won the game.

How important is it to know that you're not going to have a losing record this season? How important was that win?

Well the big thing for us was to send these seniors out the right way and to win this game. Y'all know me, like, I want to win every game. So, the totality of the record, I've been saying all year, like it seems like every time we've lost a game this year, I come in here and it's like the season's over. You know, the season's not over. Like, we got a chance to finish this season really well. And these young men have been focused on that. We've won two in a row now. And we got a huge one on the road at South Florida with an opportunity to really finish this season on a high note. And I am so happy for these seniors and that they get to leave Yulman a winner because they are winners and that way they have helped build this program into something that is to be really proud of and man sending them out the right way meant a lot to me.