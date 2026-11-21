With bowl implications on the line, the Tulane Green Wave found a way to claim victory over North Texas Saturday in Yulman Stadium, 28-24.

The Wave had to overcome its own errors on offense, turning over the ball twice in the red zone and missing a field goal, leaving 17-points on the table, points that would have made a huge difference at game's end.

With the victory, the Green Wave is now bowl elegible with six wins and five losses, 4-3 in American Conference play. North Texas falls to 7-4, 5-2 in league games.

First Half

For more detailed first half information go here.

After falling behind 14-nothing on North Texas' two opening drives, the Green Wave offense got on track as did its defense.

The Tulane D gave up only 75-yards to the Mean Green after those two opening drives, forcing two punts, getting an interception, and stopping UNT on downs in Tulane territory.

The Wave offense accounted for 44-yards in its first two drives, going for it on 4th down at the North Texas 45 on a fake punt, that did not go as planned during a push pass that fell incomplete.

Tulane was able to pile up 229-total yards in the first thirty minutes.

Quarterback Trace Johnson had a pair of touchdown passes in the first half, going 9-for-12, 145-yard, but threw an interception into the North Texas endzone that would have given the Wave the lead going into the halftime locker room.

Second Half

A quick out that was jumped on by Tulane's Rogers ended up slipping throught his grasp for a long completion to the Tulane 36. Ona fourth and one at the Tulane 26, it's picked up on a direct snap to running back Brendon Haygood.

On the very next play, starting quarterback Jimerson went down funny on a non-contact play, crumpling to the Yulman Stadium turf. He hobbled off the field with help. Senior wide out James Tyre came in at QB, handing off the ball, then true freshman Ziondre Williams replaces Tyre, but two straight runs net nothing, leading to a 23-yard field goal with 10:17 to go in the third.

North Texas 17 - Tulane 14

After the touchback, Tulane starts their first possession of the 2nd half at their 25. Johnson finds Hill for a quick seven, then Daniels up the middle for nothing. Dagan Bruno comes in to pass, but is hit as he throws incomplete. Hudlow returns and sales a 41-yarder to the UNT 27 with 9:03 to go in the 3rd quarter.

Tyre is in at QB, handing the ball off or pitching it to his running backs, as he has never played quarterback in college. The Mean Green go three and out, but a 65-yard screamer lands in the Tulane endzone, giving the Green Wave the ball at their own 20 with 6:47 to go in the 3rd quarter.

Lucas picked his way to the Tulane 42 for a first down. A short run and deep post incompletion is followed by a pass short of the 1st down, forcing another Hudlow punt that rolls to the UNT 4, a 49-yarder. North Texas takes it with 4:05 to go in the 3rd.

Three straight runs end up short of the first down. The Mean Green punt to the Tulane 40. Returner Seth Gale finds a seam and gets to the UNT 28.

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Lucas finds a nice hole on the sweep, but loses the ball at the UNT 11 where it's recovered by North Texas with 1:50 to go in the 3rd quarter.

Though there is a quarterback in the game, very few snaps are going to North TexasTyre. Instead, there are mostly direct snaps to whichever running back is there, in these cases, White. The one run that picks up a first to the 22 is handled by Tyre, as the third quarter comes to an end.

End of the Third Quarter

North Texas 17

Tulane 14

The Mean Green continues to run the ball, using mostly running backs White and Haygood. White has cleared the century mark in the game, while Haygood is having a career day in carries, yardage, and his first multi-touchdown game. Since the injury to quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr, North Texas has not attempted a pass since the 12:15 mark of the third quarter. UNT put on a rushing game clinic against the Tulane defense, driving 16-plays, 89-yard drive getting a two-yard touchdown rush with 7:48 to go in the game.

North Texas 24 - Tulane 14

The ensuing kickoff saw TJ Smith almost screw up the return, as it landed two yards in front of him at the Tulane 11, but Smith found a gaping hole on the right and returned it to the North Texas 30. Two plays later, after a 7-yard sack, Johnson finds Fat Hill on a streaking post for a 37-yard touchdown pass, Johnson's third of the game with 6:52 left in the game.

North Texas 24 - Tulane 21

UNT, still not throwing the ball, continues to run well, getting to the Tulane 48 with just under 5-minutes to play and up by three. At the Tulane 46, faced with a third and 8, an incomplete pass forces North Texas to punt. Gale calls for a fair catch at the Tulane 13 with 3:47 to go in the game.

Johnson methodically passes the Wave downfield, gaining chunks of yards through the air, including a 38-yard dart to tight end Cam Roberts to the 28. The Johnson-Roberts connection clicked again, this time into the end zone with 2:13 to go in the game.

Tulane 28 - North Texas 24

UNT takes the ball at the 25, runs a quick play as the two-minute timeout is called.

UNT, at the two-minute mark, has 55-carries as a team, 301-yards, and two players who have cleared the century mark, White and Haygood, the first time this year that the Tulane defense has allowed that to occur.

North Texas attempts their first pass, completing it to the Tulane 39. A holding call backs up the ball to near midfield with 1:14 to go in the game. Passes are finally being thrown, most not that pretty, but being caught. With :25 to go in the game, UNT calls its second time out of the second half. It's 2nd and six at the Tulane 19. Makai Williams springs through the middle to sack the UNT QB at the Tulane 26 with :21 to go on the game clock and a 3rd and 13 coming up. A pass gets it to the Tulane 18, where UNT calls its final timeout with :16 seconds to go. An injury by Tulane with :05 to go stops the clock. A pass into the endzone is intercepted by E'zaiah Shine after a tip by TJ Smith to end the game.

Final Score

Tulane 28

North Texas 24

On Si Tulane Analysis

This was a comeback kind of day for Tulane. Down by two touchdowns, the Green Wave came back to tie it in the first half. Then, falling behind again by ten, the Wave scored consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The Tulane defense gave up a slew of yards in this one, 489 to be exact, 302 of which was on the ground. However, when they needed to make things happen, they did, forcing punts on five of the last eight final drives by North Texas, the last drive ending in a Tulane interception.

There was a lot of fight in this team Saturday in Yulman Stadium. They had to overcome 15-players missing because of injury and an offense that had a hard time getting started. But big plays when they needed it on offense, and a defense that stopped the Mean Green when they needed to ended up in a Tulane victory.