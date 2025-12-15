Tulane's Sneed Secures American Weekly Honor

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

Monday: Two Words for Those Who Think TU & JMU Should Not Be in the CFP

Tuesday: Tulane offense vs Ole Miss

Wednesday: Wave defensive angle against the Rebels

Thursday: Hear from Some Fans making their way to Oxford.

The American Conference announced today its weekly women’s basketball honorees for games played December 8-14. Tulane’s Kendall Sneed earned an honorable mention nod for her performance yesterday in the Green Wave’s 95-71 victory over New Orleans (UNO).

This is Sneed’s first weekly honor of the season and the fourth by a Wave player. She joins Kanija Daniel (honorable mention) and Mecailin Marshall (freshman of the week, twice) as Tulane honorees.

In the triumph over UNO, Sneed topped the team in scoring with 18 points on a perfect field goal clip, going 7-of-7 from the floor. This includes a 3-of-3 mark beyond the arc. Her only blemish on the afternoon was a missed free throw, where she was 1-of-2 at the stripe. The sophomore added a team-best five assists and secured four rebounds, and she had one steal.

Sneed was the only player in the conference for the week to shoot over 75 percent on field goals (minimum five attempts), let alone perfect. With every team in the league playing just one game this week, Sneed’s 18 points checked in as the fifth-highest scoring output. Her assists tied for fifth most as well.

Tulane is now 4-5 on the season and enters a busy week of three games in five days to conclude non-conference action. The stretch begins with a road tilt at Alabama on Wednesday, December 17. Tip-off in Tuscaloosa is at 4:00 p.m. with the contest streaming on SECN+. The Wave then returns home to host the Tulane Holiday Tournament this weekend at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Delaware State, Mercer, and Detroit Mercy will participate in the event with a pair of games each occurring on December 20 and 21.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics