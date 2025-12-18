Tulane Swimming & Diving Finishes Second in Vegas

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

The Tulane swimming and diving team finished second overall with 781.50 points following three day of action in Las Vegas at the Buchanan Natatorium at the UNLV Winter Invitational.



Individual Titles for Wave Swimmers

Andrea Zeebe and Gwen Shahboz both won individual events as Zeebe took first in the 200 back with a time of 1:58.18. She also earned 20 team points.



Shahboz took the 200 breast title with a 2:17.14. She also earned 20 team points. Paula Gaya Bisquerra was the runner up with a 2:17.69. Her finish secured 17 points for the team. Danielle Barberie earned fourth with a 2:18.25. She also totaled 14 team points. Ebba Holgersson was 10th with a 2:20.08 and seven team points.



Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou took third in the 1650 free with a 17:05.95. Her finish was good for 16 team points Lise Coetzee took fourth and 15 team points with a 17:14.71. Sydney Mullin was eighth with a 17:27.51 and 11 team points.



In addition to Zeebe’s victory in the 200 back, Tulane also saw Shahboz earn sixth place (2:03.38) and 13 team points. Samantha Schoenborn finished 14th with a 2:07.26 and had three team points.



Eliza Lennox was third in the 100 free (49.92) and took home 16 team points. Her teammate Lise Coetzee earned 12th place with a 51.92 and added five team points.



Team Points Added Up all Tournament

The 400 medley relay team saw a pair of the squad’s teams earn points. The Team “A” group of Rafaela Sumida, Coetzee, Zeebe and Lennox swam a 3:24.45 to take home 32 team points. The ‘B’ team of Nicole Fant, Marin Shimkus, Olcaytu Hatipoglu and Petropoulou finished 13th with a 3:32.48 to earn 10 team points.



Petropoulou was the team’s highest finisher in ninth place in the 200 fly (2:03.80) and totaled nine team points. Phoebe Johnson earned 12th with a 2:06.71 and five team points.



Tulane saw five divers earn points in the 1-meter. Libby Brewer led the group with a 251.50 points to place fifth plus earn 14 team points. Kelsey Weddington placed ninth with a 236.50 pts and nine team points. Taylor Cekay took 10th with 235.40 points. Her finish picked up seven team points for the squad. Tannah Proudfoot finished 11th with 228.45 pts. and six team points. Eva Shawver finished 15th with 214.20 points and a pair of team points.



Next, Tulane heads to San Diego to participate in a to be determined meet in the area from Dec. 30 – Jan. 5.