Tulane Swimming & Diving Ranked Second Following First Two Days at UNLV

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

The Tulane swimming and diving team remains second overall after the first two days of competition on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at the UNLV Winter Invitational held at the Buchanan Natatorium. The team has 521.50 points following all the action on second day.

Zeebe Earns Events Victories

Andrea Zeebe had a strong overall performance on the day in earning an individual event victory in the 400 IM, finishing as the runner-up in the 100 back and being part of a pair of relay teams that placed in the top three.

Zeebe earned 20 team points by winning the 400 IM in a time of 4:20.66. She was one of four Tulane swimmers that earned points in the event along with Danielle Barberie (third place – 4:27.00) with 16 team points, Mary Kate Kupsky (eighth place – 4:36.21) and 11 team points along with Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou who earned ninth place with a 4:28.36 along with nine team points.

Zeebe also placed second in the 100 back with a 54.06. She also earned 17 team points. Nicole Fant earned fifth place with a 55.68. Her swim earned the team 14 points. Marin Shimkus took ninth with a 56.50 along with nine team points.

Additionally, Zeebe was part of the 200 medley relay team along with Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Eliza Lennox and Rafaela Sumida that placed third with a 1:42.40. The group earned 32 team points. The ‘B’ team of Nicole Fant, Ebba Holgersson, Petropoulou and Olcaytu Hatipoglu were seventh overall (1:44.48). The finish earned Tulane 24 team points.

Free Relay Places Well

The 800 free relay team of Zeebe, Coetzee, Sumida and Phoebe Johnson finished as the runner-up in the event with a 7:25.29. The placing earned the Green Wave 34 team points. The ‘D’ team grouping of Barberie, Bisquerra, Holgersson and Gwen Shahboz finished eighth with a 7:42.21and earned 24 team points.

Lennox took third in the 100 fly (54.77) to gather 16 team points.

Coetzee earned fourth in the 200 free with 1:49.57 to pick up 16 points. Johnson took 15th in the event (1:53.65) for a pair of team points.

Bisquerra led three scorers in the 100 breast by placing third overall in the event with a 1:02.48. The placing was good for 16 team points. Holgersson earned fourth (1:03.54) for a total of 15 points. Barberie finished ninth with a 1:04.27 for nine points.

Next, Tulane wraps up competition at the UNLV Winter Invitational on Wednesday, Dec. 17, starting at 11:30 am CT. The events of the final day are the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 1650 free, and the 400 free relay.