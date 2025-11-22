Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane-Temple Looks Cooler with Rain Chances Diminished

The Green Wave play the Owls today at 2;45 p.m. CST and it's going to be cool.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Gametime Weather
Tulane Gametime Weather / AI Generated by Canva

Today at 2:45 p.m., CST, the Tulane football team is in Philadelphia to battle the Temple Owls. The Green Wave is ranked in both the AP Top-25 poll at #25 and the USA Today Coaches poll at #24. In addition, the Wave find themselves in the College Football Playoff top slots, edging in at #24 this week. TU is 8-2 on the season, 5-1 in American Conference play. The other TU, Temple, is 5-5 on the year, 3-3 in league games.

Things are looking cooler in the City of Brotherly Love. According to the Weather Channel, temperatures at game time are expected to be around 52-degrees with a feels like temp of 49. Originally, a heavy dose of rain was expected in Philly. However, most of that will have moved out by kickoff. Though there will be plenty of cloud coverage at Lincoln Financial Field, there's only a 5% chance of precipitation is on the agenda for the entire game. Lincoln Financial is the same field the Philadelphia Eagles utilize for their NFL games.

Tulane will take on Temple at 2:45 this afternoon in a game that will be televised on ESPNU and the Tulane Radio Network.

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/News