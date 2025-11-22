Tulane-Temple Looks Cooler with Rain Chances Diminished
Today at 2:45 p.m., CST, the Tulane football team is in Philadelphia to battle the Temple Owls. The Green Wave is ranked in both the AP Top-25 poll at #25 and the USA Today Coaches poll at #24. In addition, the Wave find themselves in the College Football Playoff top slots, edging in at #24 this week. TU is 8-2 on the season, 5-1 in American Conference play. The other TU, Temple, is 5-5 on the year, 3-3 in league games.
Things are looking cooler in the City of Brotherly Love. According to the Weather Channel, temperatures at game time are expected to be around 52-degrees with a feels like temp of 49. Originally, a heavy dose of rain was expected in Philly. However, most of that will have moved out by kickoff. Though there will be plenty of cloud coverage at Lincoln Financial Field, there's only a 5% chance of precipitation is on the agenda for the entire game. Lincoln Financial is the same field the Philadelphia Eagles utilize for their NFL games.
Tulane will take on Temple at 2:45 this afternoon in a game that will be televised on ESPNU and the Tulane Radio Network.