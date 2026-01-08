Tulane Transfer Portal Updates: January 8th, 2026

It's Thursday, January 8th, 2026, and with a new day comes new commits and transfers. Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.

January 7th Transfer Portal News

TE Justyn Reid | RECOMMITTING

Junior tight end, Justyn Reid, has been a literal massive target for the Wave this past year. He stands at 6'5, 225 lbs, and hauled in 17 catches for 200-yards and three TDs this past year.

Reid is from Newnan, Georgia, and he played one year of football aside from his redshirt freshman year at the University of Southern Mississippi.

DB Javion White | FROM Tulane TO Houston

Javion White weighs in at 6'0, 180 lbs. The sophomore from Winnsboro, Louisiana has played defensive back for the wave the past two years. His talent really bloomed last year, racking up 50 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, 6 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 4 interceptions.

Houston has earned a stud at defensive back, Javion White seems to only be getting better as the years go on.

P Brooks Moore | OFFERED

Brookes Moore the fifth ranked punter in the class of 2026 by Kohl's Kicking Camps. He boasts a five-star punter rating, clocking in at 6'1 and 200 lbs.

Moore is uncommitted as of now, as he's received offers from App State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisville, NC State, and West Georgia.

DB Shaun Nicholas | RECOMMITTED

Reigning in at 6'4, 185 lbs, the sophomore DB from Harvey, Louisiana, Shaun Nicholas decided to spend one of his two remaining eligibility years at Tulane.

Nicholas has spent the past two seasons at Tulane, playing mostly special teams. He's accounted for three total tackles across both years during his time on the field.

LB Dalton Hughes | FROM South Alabama TO Tulane (OFFERED)

The senior from Tupelo, Mississippi played his past four years at the University of South Alabama. He redshirted his freshman year, but has played a lot over the previous three years, especially in 2025.

The 6'3, 220 lb linebacker racked up 25 tackles, 14 solo tackles, and 1.5 sacks combined over his first two years. In his 2025 campaign, he racked up 40 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, and half a sack.

Hughes has turned it up over the past year, we'll have to wait a little longer to see who he decides to commit to, however.