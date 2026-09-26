Tulane-USM : Keys to Victory = Run, Run, & More Run

Tulane Football Schedule

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Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 UTSA TBD, 10/24 @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 Tulsa TBD, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

Tonight, The Battle for the Bell, as Tulane welcomes Southern Miss to Yulman Stadium for a 6:00 p.m. CT kickoff. Early odds had the Green Wave 18.5-point favorites over the Golden Eagles. What does the Wave have to do to collect its second win of the season?

Keys to Victory

Run the Ball. Then, Run the Ball Some More

Tulane RB Mo Turner find a seam vs K-State | Corey Hughes

Not to repeat ourselves (but we will): run the ball, Tulane. Not successful the first few times? So what. Run it again. Keep running it until you wear USM out. Throw it to keep them honest, but Tulane football is predicated upon the run game. Truth be told, it was very successful against South Alabama and relatively successful last week versus Kansas State.

We've said this before: this is the deepest running back room we can remember at Tulane, and that's without Jamauri McClure, who should be back after the Open Date next week.

To belabor the point: run the dang ball.

Get Better Line Play on Both Sides

Tulane RB Johnnie Daniels TD vs South Alabama | Corey Hughes

If the Wave is expected to run the ball, this offensive line must continue to improve and jell. We have seen hints of it the last couple of weeks, but this building process needs to progress exponentially to make this a more complete team.

The defensive line can no longer use the "we're young" crutch. With the addition of Ed Smith IV from the transfer portal and the return of Kam Hamilton for his fifth year, along with senior Derrick Shepard, Jr., this is no longer an inexperienced line. They've got to get a push up front to disrupt the run game of Southern Miss and to put pressure on the backup quarterback who's starting tonight. Get busy and let those outstanding linebackers do their thing.

Get Up Early, and Put the Pedal to the Metal

Want to win this one? Suppress the Battle for the Bell enthusiasm on the other side by putting up some numbers quickly and not stop putting them up. Ground any electricity by putting points on the scoreboard, and this is no longer a rivalry game. It's just a game.

Tulane Stadium Commemorations

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of Tulane Stadium on October 23, 1926. This evening, the first 25-hundred fans to the game will get a model of the old Stadium, so you might want to get there early. A website dedicated to the Stadiums of Pro Football has a short synopsis of the history of the stadium.

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On October 19th, the week of the anniversary of the opening of the old girl, we will release an incredible, digital, online rendering of Tulane Stadium done by someone who has never been to New Orleans, much less to the home of the Sugar Bowl. That video will premiere on Monday, October 19th at 6:00 a.m. CT on our YouTube channel.