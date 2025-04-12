Tulane Volleyball Expected To Be in Good Hands With New Associate Head Coach
The Tulane Green Wave volleyball program has had a rough go the past couple of seasons, but things could be turning around for the players very quickly.
On Friday, Green Wave announced that a new Associate Head Coach, Aryn Moura, will be joining the program.
Having been the Associate Head Coach for the University of Central Arkansas since 2021, Moura is bringing a wealth of knowledge and vast experience to the Tulane community, which will only benefit the team.
Throughout his time with UCA, he consistently guided the program to victory, ending the 2024 campaign with a 17-12 record.
In addition to his time at UCA, Moura served on the coaching staff at High Point University and Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU). At SMSU, he was the graduate assistant coach when his team earned an impressive record of 29-4.
According to his official UCA bio, during his great success at SMSU, he had the opportunity to coach five DII All-Americans along with two AVCA National Players of the Year.
"Throughout his career, he has coached All-Conference selections, Freshman of the Year honorees, and Scholar-athletes," as written in Tulane's statement.
Bringing Moura on board will provide the program with a fresh set of eyes and outside expertise—this is exactly what the players need.
"Introducing our new Associate Head Coach! Welcome to the Wave," the Tulane Volleyball program wrote on X.
In 2024, Green Wave went 14-14 after a seemingly unsteady campaign. The program bounced between victory and loss throughout the season, which of course negatively impacted confidence on the court.
In September, they had a hot streak of several wins. However, the end of the season was disappointing after they lost five matches in a row.
Although it wasn't the season they had hoped for, it was far better than their 2023 performance, as they went home defeated 25 times with a major dry spell mid-season. Ultimately, they walked away 6-25.
With Moura now on board, the goal is for the players to gain traction and build up their confidence. It will take time for the players to find their footing with a new coaching addition, but this could be the change the program needed.
Whether or not this will be their year is still up the air. But with Moura's expertise on and off the court, the program will be in good hands.