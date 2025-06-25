Tulane Women's Basketball Backcourt Possesses Remarkable Talent
Last season, Tulane's women's basketball team finished 17-13 and 9-8 in AAC conference play. This upcoming season, coach Ashley Langford has built a roster she hopes will propel the Wave into the NCAA tournament.
A season ago, Langford had Kyren Whittington and Victoria Keenan in the backcourt. Both were double digit scorers. Whittington averaged 11.4 points per game while Victoria Keenan averaged 10.0 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Replacing these two talented guards will be a difficult task, but the Wave managed to utilize the transfer portal to build an impressive backcourt.
Tulane doesn't start from scratch in the backcourt though. They return guards Kendall Sneed and Sadie Shores. Sneed was particularly remarkable in her freshman season with the Wave. She averaged 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a team leading 4.1 assists per game.
Sneed also led the team in steals, averaging 1.8 per game. As Sneed continues to develop, the Wave backcourt will become even more effective. Meanwhile, Shores averaged 4.9 points per game as a freshman and will continue to grow with the benefit of a year of collegiate experience.
In the transfer portal, Tulane brought in two notable backcourt additions: CC Mays and Tamiah Robinson. Mays averaged 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds a game for the Marshall Thundering Herd in her junior season. Her season high was a 27 point barrage in a 92-88 overtime loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. She shot 7-14 from the field and 3-8 from the behind the arc that game.
Robinson recorded 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Her best performance was a 61-46 win over the University of New Orleans, a game in which she had 22 points on 8-11 shooting and going 4-5 from three.
Langford has assembled a talented bunch in the backcourt for this season, full of scoring talent. If the backcourt performs to its potential, perhaps the Green Wave find their way into the NCAA tournament.
