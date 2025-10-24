Tulane Women’s Basketball: Defend, Rebound, Run — Year Two under Langford
Year Two Clarity
As head coach Ashley Langford met the media for the first time this preseason, she framed the offseason as continuity with urgency. “I’m really excited about this season… just trying to continue to build on that momentum that we had in the first [season],” she said. The culture is in place; the challenge is onboarding eight newcomers to that standard. “It means a little bit more when your players are doing it,” Langford added, pointing to six returners — especially Amira Mabry and Kendall Sneed — to teach the room.
Sneed and Mabry’s voice
Asked how last season shapes her now, Sneed didn’t hesitate: “Last year is going to prepare me to be the best point guard I can be this year.” Pressed on how the eight newcomers have integrated, Mabry pointed to chemistry: “We jelled really quick… everyone genuinely loves one another, and I think that shows up on the court.”
Langford tied those answers to game-night roles: “Kendall… really running the team and controlling the team,” she said. “Mabry has to score the ball… inside and outside.”
Deeper Guard Room, Built for Pace
Tulane’s guard group is deeper and faster. CC Mays (transfer from Marshall University) brings years of experience. Tama Robinson (transfer from Louisiana) adds tough defense and a calm, steady style. Satie Shores returns, and freshman Michaela Marshall is, as Langford said, “going to be really good.” The 5-10 wing Kaja “Fat” Daniel gives the team extra burst — “She can score… really good in transition,” Langford said. The goal is to use that depth to play faster and turn pace into easy points.
Replacing Pittman, Collectively
Before anything else, a quick reminder of who Sharice Pittman was for Tulane: the steadying force up front — the most reliable interior scorer and rebounder — and the player Langford trusted to calm possessions when games tightened. “We’re not replacing [Pittman]… it’s going to be a collective,” Langford said.
That committee starts with Jada Brown (a three-four who can stretch the floor) and Jordan Weaver (who “basically averaged a double-double”). The staff is also “flirting” with a bigger look that slides Mabry to the four next to Dylan at the five — an adjustment meant to keep the versatility and rebounding Pittman used to anchor.
Two Fixes That Raise the Ceiling
Own the glass, all five. “Every drill involves rebounding,” Langford said. She wants guards crashing, grabbing, and going — not spectating.
Cap the turnovers. “We’re going to turn it over… but if we can keep it 15 (turnovers) and under, that’s going to put us in position to win,” Langford said. Year-two minutes for Sneed and Shores, plus veteran transfers, should cut the learning-curve giveaways that stung late last winter.
The Bar, Out Loud
Tulane spent stretches of last season in the AAC’s top four. The next step is clear. “Competing for a championship, that’s the goal,” Langford said. Seeding matters under the current format. “If we’re first or second, we only have to win two games to go to the NCAA tournament.” For a coach who admits she’s working on patience, the theme she returns to is connection. “I’m really proud of what they’ve done behind the scenes… that’s what’s going to build a championship culture.”
How the AAC slate sets up
Conference play opens Dec. 30 at UTSA (1:00 p.m. CT), then Jan. 3 at Wichita State (2:00 p.m.). The home league opener is Jan. 6 vs. Tulsa (6:30 p.m.). Tulane’s weekday home tips are 6:30 p.m. and weekend home tips are 2:00 p.m. Key road checks include Temple (Jan. 13, 6:00 p.m.), South Florida (Feb. 7, 6:00 p.m.), and North Texas (Feb. 14, 2:00 p.m.), with closing trips to Tulsa (Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m.) and Florida Atlantic (Mar. 3, 6:00 p.m.) that could swing seeding.