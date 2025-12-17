Tulane Women Take Final Non-Conference Road Trip to Tuscaloosa

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

In its final stretch of the non-conference slate, the Tulane women’s basketball team hits the road for the last time before American Conference action with a tilt at No. 25 Alabama. The contest is set for 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and will stream on SECN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM.



This will be the 18th all-time meeting between the Green Wave and Crimson Tide with Alabama holding a 12-5 all-time series lead. The programs last met in 2022, a 72-61 victory for Alabama on November 10 in New Orleans. Tulane’s last visit to Tuscaloosa was also the Wave’s last win in the series, a 69-66 triumph on November 14, 2021.



Tide is Rolling

Alabama is currently 11-0 on the season, and the Tide played host to Sam Houston last night before welcoming the Wave. Entering their back-to-back match-ups, the Tide averages 74.5 points per game while giving up just 51.3 per game. Alabama shoots at a 48.2 percent clip with a 35.9 percent mark from three. The Tide notches 38.9 rebounds per game and forces 16.0 turnovers per contest, including an average of 9.0 steals. Essence Cody is the top scorer at 15.3 points per game. Karly Weathers leads the team in most other categories, including rebounding (6.0), assists (3.1), and steals (1.5). Alabama is led by head coach Kristy Curry in her 13th season with the Tide. She is 232-162 in Tuscaloosa with a 541-311 overall record over her total 27-year career. Alabama is receiving votes in the AP poll and ranks No. 25 in the USA Today/coaches poll.



Green Wave Got Back on Winning Track

Tulane is 4-5 on the campaign and fresh off a 95-71 victory over New Orleans at home on Sunday. The 95 points are a season high and the most for the Wave since December 29 of last season with 91 at Florida Atlantic. Tulane posts the best scoring offense in the conference at 73.8 and the third-best shooting percentage at 42.2. With 40.9 rebounds per game, Tulane also checks in at third in the league. The Wave dishes 16.1 assists per contest, the best mark in the American. Kanija Daniel remains the top Tulane scorer with 13.4 points per game. She is one of three on the squad averaging double-digits alongside Amira Mabry (11.7) and Mecailin Marshall (10.4). Dyllan Hanna leads on the boards with her average of 7.0, and Kendall Sneed hands out 4.0 helpers per game.



More Honors for TU's Kendall Sneed

Sneed was honored on Monday by the American Conference in its weekly awards, securing one of the league’s honorable mention nods. She delivered a season-high 18 points against New Orleans in Tulane’s win, doing so with a perfect shooting mark from the floor. The sophomore was 7-of-7 overall and 3-of-3 from distance while adding four rebounds, five assists, and a steal.



The Wave will return home this weekend to host the Tulane Holiday Tournament at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The two games will round out non-conference action. The Wave will first take on Delaware State at noon on Saturday, December 20. Mercer and Detroit Mercy will square off afterward at 2:30 p.m. The event wraps up the following day with the losers of day one’s contests meeting at 11:00 a.m., and the winners will play for the tournament crown at 1:30 p.m. Following a break for the holidays, American Conference play kicks off with a trip to UTSA on December 30.