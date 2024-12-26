Tulane's Star Tight End Alex Bauman Enters Name Into Transfer Portal
Tulane's coaching staff is busy trying to secure players in the transfer portal to backfill the departing production that is coming from graduations, others finding homes with different programs, and those who have declared for the NFL draft.
Since their matchup against Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl came about midway between the opening and closing of the transfer window, that has allowed Jon Sumrall and his staff to make a push during the latter half so they can try to boost this roster.
Unfortunately, they might also lose one of their offense weapons from this past season who reportedly has put his name into the portal with the idea of playing for a new school.
It should be noted that Alex Bauman entered into the portal last year before coming back to New Orleans, so that could certainly be something that takes place again this offseason.
But, with the amount of money being thrown around at the moment - something that already cost Tulane their star quarterback - there's always a chance that another cash-rich program could come in and offer something the tight end can't refuse.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder hasn't had a prolific three-year period with Tulane, totaling 610 yards on 63 catches across his 38 games where he hasn't gone over the 300-yard marker in a single season, but he is a dynamic scoring threat with 13 touchdowns to his name.
In the past, players at the Group of 5 level with the numbers Bauman has produced wouldn't command enough interest from other programs to warrant him transferring away from the Green Wave, but the added aspect of finances has changed everything.
This will be something to keep an eye on.
Tulane has been active trying to put together a solid transfer class, but if they lose their productive tight end before the portal closes, that would be a tough thing to overcome.