Two Former Greenies Selected in the 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 draft finished, we saw no current Tulane players selected in the draft, which would be the first since 2022, but some former Tulane players made their mark on the draft.

Just before the draft, we took a look at the Greenies who were most likely to be selected in the 2026 NFL draft. Of the five that we chose… none of them were selected making us 0/5 for this draft, but maybe next year we could do a little better.

However, what we didn’t consider were former Greenies donning an NFL uniform, as two were selected across the third and fourth round.

WR Chris Brazzell II | Round 3 No. 83 Carolina Panthers

Brazzell was a Greenie from 2022-2023, spending his freshman and sophomore years in NOLA before transferring to Tennessee in 2024. Brazzell elevated quickly after his freshman year; from redshirting to catching 44 passes for 711-yards and 5 TDs, a big jump for a second year receiver.

After transferring in 2024, the tall, 6’4 target hauled in just 29 passes for 333-yards and 2 touchdowns, a step down from his previous year. He’d do a complete 180 the next year, however. As he’d tally his best season with career highs in catches (62), yards (1,017), touchdowns (9), and his longest play (72).

The speedy target from Midland, Texas scored an impressive 6.36, which labels him as, “Will eventually be plus starter.” He ranked as the 14th best WR in production, 9th ranked in athleticism (estimated), and the 7th ranked receiver in the draft, making him a solid third round pick for the Panthers.

Jadon Canady | Round 4 No. 109 Kansas City Chiefs

Jadon Canady began his college career with Tulane in 2021. He’d spend his first two years in college with the Wave before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023. In that time, he tallied 75 total tackles, 58 solo tackles, 3 passes defended, and 2 interceptions.

The impressive talent would redshirt his first year at Ole Miss before putting up a career high eleven passes defended the following year. He’d transfer once again in 2025 to Oregon, being a part of the fifth ranked team in the country.

As for his draft rankings, Canady scored a 6.19, which is labeled as followed: “Good backup with the potential to develop into starter.” His production ranked 17th, athleticism 29th, and total at 28th among all corners in the draft.

Kam Hamilton Stays Home

The Zachary, Louisiana native played all four years with the Green Wave, and he’ll continue to stay in NOLA after the New Orleans Saints invited him to a rookie camp.

The massive edge is 6’4, 292 pounds which is a great size for this level. He tallied 90 total tackles, 3 passes defended, 12 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles throughout his collegiate career.

Hamilton was one of our picks for one of the Greenies most likely to be drafted. Although we may have missed the mark, we’re excited for Hamilton and wish him the best for his professional career.

A Pair of Greenies Find a Home, Including a Familiar Face

KC Eziomume is a defensive back who got his start in 2022 with Alabama A&M University before transferring in 2024 to University of Albany. His final transfer was just this past year in 2025, when he chose the Green Wave as his senior destination.

Eziomume hasn’t contributed excellent numbers, only recording a pass defended in his time with the Wave. We’ll be curious to see how his future unfolds in Chicago.

Last, but definitely not least, former QB1 Jake Retzlaff has been formerly invited to the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie minicamp. Retzlaff has not been signed and only invited, and it’ll be hard to imagine the Seahawks moving on so quickly from their Super Bowl winning quarterback.

Retzlaff needs no introduction, he was the integral piece, the wild card in what was a successful season last year. He made sure that coach Jon Sumrall went out on a high note with the Wave, and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.