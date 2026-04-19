Two More Greenies Hit the Portal

The portal is well into its opening with just a few days left before it closes. In that time three players have hit the portal while the Wave has yet to get any of their own from the portal.

It wouldn’t just stop at three for the wave however, as the next Greenie would officially hit the portal on April 15th, followed by a key player in the 2025 campaign soon after.

Keep in mind that players are free to change their mind. So, they might and have recommitted to their previous teams before.

GUARD Luke Rasmussen | Entered Portal

Luke Rasmussen is from Haverford, Pennsylvania and is a sophomore transfer from Lafayette College. Across his 24 appearances at Lafayette, the guard averaged 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. He also shot 32.2% from the field and. 31.8% from tre land.

The massive 6’8 guard hopes to find pastures new somewhere else, and we wish him nothing but the best in his decision making process.

GUARD Asher Woods | Entered Portal

The senior guard from Atlanta, Georgia was a key piece in last year’s run. He's entering the portal as a grad transfer with an impending waiver according to his X account, and he averaged 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals on a 40.5/27.2/85.0 split (FG%/3P%/FT%) during last year's tenure.

Woods transferred to Tulane in 2023 after one season at the Virginia Military Institution. The fifth year senior has three years under his belt with the Wave, having significant contributions over the past two. With all of Tulane’s pieces leaving, we were hoping to see some retention with this group, but it seems things just can’t fall the Wave’s way.

Not to mention the fact that no one has transferred to Tulane themselves, bringing the Wave to a net negative of -5 so far this portal season.

The First of Them

Rasmussen is just the latest of the Greenies to enter the portal. Before him resides Rowan Brumbaugh, Scotty Middleton, and Curtis Williams Jr.

Brumbaugh was the first of the bunch to declare for the portal, as a report went out a day before the portal opened stating that the guard was expected to enter the portal. The Wave’s greatest asset bids his farewell to New Orleans as he heads for new lands.

Scotty Middleton, the Seton Hall transfer, was a cornerstone guard/forward for this Tulane team. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.2 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 4.0 rebounds. There was one more Greenie to hit the portal though.

Last, but certainly not least, Curtis Williams Jr. transferred from Georgetown last year. The Detroit native was another top scorer for the Wave this year, averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 steals on 40.0% shooting from the field. The guard was a consistent option all season, as he’ll look for somewhere else to shine bright.