Watch: Tulane Football Sends Awesome Box of Swag to Jon Gruden in Viral Video
The Tulane Green Wave sent out a very nice gift to an iconic figure within both pro and college football in a video which has gone viral on social media.
Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders as well as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden over the last couple of years since his dismissal from Las Vegas has been diving into the media space and recently, his latest gig has been with Barstool Sports.
Filming football centered content including interviews with draft eligible quarterbacks and film breakdown, Gruden's celebrity has grown immensely on the internet.
As a result, Tulane and head coach Jon Sumrall sent Gruden a box of Green Wave swag which Gruden would open and sift through in a video going viral on his X account this week:
"This is one of my favorite nicknames in all of college football," Gruden said, joking that he says that for every team who sends him a gift box. "I like the Green Wave, I love Tulane, I love New Orleans...they got a heck of a place down there in New Orleans, I think I went to every bar on Bourbon Street twice during the Super Bowl."
Gruden went on to praise the history and success of Sumrall, talking about his background and his talent as a head coach as he sifted through the box and pulled out swag item after swag item.
With a Green Wave logo hat that Gruden described as "so freakin' cool" along with a green long sleeved shirt featuring the iconic "Roll Wave" saying.
The box also included a note from Sumrall telling Gruden to enjoy the Wave gear and extending him an invitation to visit next time he is in the area, an invitation Gruden says he is accepting which could produce some absolutely incredible content.
Throughout the video, Gruden name dropped off the top of his head all the players he could think of that played for Tulane including Matt Forte, Cairo Santos, Richard Harvey, Shaun King, J. P. Losman, and Patrick Ramsey.
Clearly nobody knows their football history much better than Gruden and clearly he tremendously appreciated receiving a special gift from the Green Wave.
The video -- which was posted on Monday morning -- has thousands of likes and has already been viewed over 2,000 times on X alone as Gruden showed some love to Tulane.
"If you wanna play football, put Tulane on your list," Gruden said.