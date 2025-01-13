WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Football Coach Gives Inspiring Introductory Message
The Tulane Green Wave football team showed a glimpse of what they are capable of under head coach Jon Sumrall in 2024.
After starting the year with a 1-2 record, though keeping the Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners close in the two losses, the program stormed back to finish the season with a 9-5 record overall and a 7-1 record in American Athletic Conference play.
It would culminate in a tough loss to the Army Black Knights in the AAC championship game, and a Gasparilla Bowl appearance against the Florida Gators that also ended on a low note.
2024 is now over, through, and the calendar has flipped to 2025.
Coach Sumrall is preparing his team for the year to come, and he delivered an inspiring speech at this year's introductory meeting.
"The truth lies in the work you put in," Sumrall begins in the above video. "There's nothing in this world where you don't put the work in and you get a great result. It takes the work."
Sumrall knows all too well about working hard and reaping the benefits.
He spent the first two years of his head coaching career with the Troy Trojans, leading the team to a 23-4 record with a 14-2 record in Sun Belt Conference play.
In 2024, the first season without Sumrall, the Trojans played to a 4-8 record overall with a 3-5 record in conference play.
"That's what this team is," Sumrall continued. "What do you want [them] to say about it at the end of the year? What do you want the record to be? Man, we make that decision right now. Great teams don't happen in December. They happen January, February, March, April, the whole way, there is a build-up to becoming a great team. It doesn't just happen."
Despite losing both offensive superstars, quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Makhi Hughes, in the transfer portal, Sumrall has a pedigree of success.
If this inspiring message is anything to base the coming season on, there will be a lot to be happy about in New Orleans, Louisiana.